Colleyville, Texas November 16, 2019



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Click below to see PDF of recent Colleyville Incident Reports

Incident rpt 11-1





Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 ounces, in a Drug Free Zone

Erin Taylor Brooks, Age: 17, POB: Grapevine, TX
Listed Occupation as Assistant Manager at Palios Pizza and Home 307 Moss Hill Road, Irving, Texas.
Arrested on Nov. 13, 2019 at 12:11 PM by Officer Gary Moore and Charged with







Driving while Intoxicated.

Christopher David Weber, Age: 52 No POB listed.
Listed Occupation as Truck Driver for UPS and Home 3601 Harber Dr., Bedford, TX 76021
Arrested on Nov. 10, 2019 at 12:58 AM by Officer J. Kamppi at 1900 Cheek Sparger Road and Charged with;





Driving while Intoxicated

Robert Joseph Wisson, Age: 59, POB: Torrence, CA.
Listed Occupation as Realtor for Mark Bond Company, Inc. and Home 1505 Wiberly Ct., Bedford, TX.
Arrested on Nov. 09, 2019 at 10:51 M by Officer M. Foss at 1400 Woodvale Ct and Charged with;







Theft of Property, more than $100 less than $750. Held on no Bond

Michael Louis Demetriades, Age: 43, POB: Long Island, NY.
Listed Occupation as Recruiter for Dialogue Direct and Home 2804 London Ct., Euless, TX.
Arrested on Nov 13, 2019 at 8:41 PM by Officer J. Newman at Albertsons 4000 Glade Road and Charged with;