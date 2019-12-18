December 18, 2019

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton today gave this statement on the Fifth Circuit’s opinion:

“I applaud the Fifth Circuit’s decision, which reassures the American people that the legal system can be held to its word,” Attorney General Paxton said. “As the court’s opinion recognized, the only reason the Supreme Court upheld Obamacare in 2012 was Congress’ taxing power, and without the individual mandate’s penalty that justification crumbled. The Fifth Circuit correctly held that the individual mandate is unconstitutional, and we look forward to the opportunity to further demonstrate that Congress made the individual mandate the centerpiece of Obamacare and the rest of the law cannot stand without it.”