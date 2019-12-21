December 21, 2019

Picking up family and friends at the airport that are in town for the holidays? Have extra time before your flight? Join Westin DFW Airport Hotel at their BYRN Lounge to sip on a Caramel Apple Martini or Prickly Pear Sangria to enjoy the festive tastes of these holiday cocktails. Or, create them at home with the provided recipes below.

Whether you visit us, or celebrate at home, we’d like to wish you a very happy holiday!

Caramel Apple Martini





$14

BYRN Lounge’s Caramel Apple Martini Recipe:

1.5 oz. Baileys

0.5 oz. Butterscotch Liquor

0.5 oz. Apple Pucker

0.25 oz. Half & Half

Garnish the rim of a martini glass with caramel, salt and brown sugar.

Prickly Pear Sangria

$12

BYRN Lounge’s Prickly Pear Sangria Recipe:

1.5 oz. Bacardi Light Rum

0.5 oz. Grand Mariner

0.75 oz. Prickly Pear Puree

2 oz. Red Wine (House)

2 oz. Ginger Ale

Garnish with one lime, one lemon, two orange wheels and three cherries in a stemless wine glass.

The Westin DFW Airport Hotel is the perfect place to stay the night before your flight and take advantage of the complimentary on-site parking and complimentary shuttle to Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport, which is minutes away. Enjoy the special holiday cocktails and a meal at the BYRN Western Grill and Lounge before the trip.

The Westin DFW Airport Hotel recently completed interior renovations to its 506 rooms, BYRN Western Grill and Lounge, Westin Club, fitness center and public spaces.