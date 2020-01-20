Wallet Hub…Data on the Most and Least Educated States in America

With BLS data showing a correlation between higher education levels, higher income and lower unemployment rates, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2020’s Most & Least Educated States in America as well as accompanying videos.



In order to determine where the most educated Americans live, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 18 key metrics. The data set ranges from share of adults aged 25 and older with at least a high school diploma to average university quality to gender gap in educational attainment.

How educated is Texas? (1=Most; 25=Avg.):

49 th – % of High-School Diploma Holders

37 th – % of Associate’s Degree Holders or College-Experienced Adults

28 th – % of Bachelor’s Degree Holders

33 rd – % of Graduate- or Professional-Degree Holders

30 th – Avg. University Quality

5 th – Racial Gap in Educational Attainment

