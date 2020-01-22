Since Colorado legalized marijuana for recreational use, and Oklahoma approved it for medicinal use, Texans visiting those states have been tempted to bring home THC-infused edible souvenirs.

Some may think marijuana edibles are harmless and fun to bring back and share. What many people don’t know is when marijuana is cooked down to make edibles, the concentrated THC becomes a controlled substance in Texas. Getting caught with it could mean significant jail time and a criminal record.

The math of how serious this offense can be is the subject of our new video.

