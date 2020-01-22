January 22, 2020 Grapevine, Texas

Long time Colleyville resident Fred Monks is the Great Grandfather of McKenna Grace, born in Grapevine 13 years ago and a previous resident of Colleyville before she was moved to the Los Angeles area to pursue her movie career. McKenna made an appearance at Grapevine Tinsel Town for a private showing of her new movie Troop Zero. LNO was invited to the premier and attended the premier with approximately 300 friends and relatives of McKenna.

Picking a movie as a family can be challenging, especially when you have a tween! However, we might have found just the thing for us. Troop Zero is a hilarious movie about a girl who isn’t included in her local Birdie Scouts and decides to make her own troop. Our family can relate since Girl Scouts has been an invite-only activity, and knowing the right people at the right time can be difficult. Eventually, we found the most inclusive troop that actually expanded their size over the limit to include all interested children. One thing I try to teach my own children is that it can be tough not to be included, but you can choose your destiny and make yourself become part of the group. So if you’ve ever been in a similar situation, this is the perfect pick. From its Sundance premiere to your living room, Troop Zero will release soon exclusively on Amazon Prime on January 17th.



Colleyville residents, on left Elvera Rose Henderson, Grandmother and on right Mary Monks, wife of Fred Monks who passed away on December 15, 2020.



McKenna signing posters of her new movie Troop Zero at Grapevine Tinsel Town. On Right McKenna and her Beautiful Grandmother Elvera Rose Henderson.

Elvera is still a resident of the area and a Real Estate Agent. Elvera attended along with about 300 other private guests and family.



To date at only 13 years old, McKenna has appeared in 19 movies and TV specials

Annebelle Sequel



Mckenna Grace is recognized as one of the most talented and in-demand young actors working today. During her brief career thus far, she’s amassed one heck of a Hollywood resume, from The Haunting of Hill House and Designated Survivor on the television front, to such high profile movies as Captain Marvel, Annabelle Comes Home, and Independence Day: Resurgence.

Grace’s latest film is the Amazon original movie, Troop Zero. In the 1977-set film, she stars as Christmas, a young girl who wants nothing more than to record her voice on NASA’s Golden Record, which will be sent out into space in the hopes of being discovered by aliens. In order to achieve this goal, Christmas must form a Birdie Scout troop and earn enough badges to enter a talent contest, which must then be won. It’s an uphill battle, but one she is willing to brave in order to see her dream become a reality. Equally inspiring and hilarious, Troop Zero is as heartwarming and sincere as it is jolly and irreverent, and it’s arguably 2020’s first must-watch film.

Mckenna Grace will be seen alongside Finn Wolfhard and Carrie Coon in the upcoming third installment of the ‘Ghostbusters’ film franchise. Though the plot details of the movie are tightly sealed, various speculated reports suggest that the film will introduce a new generation of Ghostbusters who take over the job of investigating ghosts from the original Ghostbusters, led by Bill Murray who played the chief parapsychologist Peter Venkman in the first movie. Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Rick Moranis, and Sigourney Weaver also appeared in major roles alongside Murray.



Great Grandfather Fred Monks, told LNO that McKenna had awoke at 7 AM on this Saturday to meet her obligations with local television outlets. In recognition of her fans and McKenna’s dedication to her trade, she addressed the private audience after the movie Troop Zero was completed. She answered literally dozens of questions from the audience until every last question was ask from the audience. To underscore the dedication and spirit of this young lady she finally completed the question and answer period around 9:45 PM approximately 14 1/2 hours after her initial television appearances.

