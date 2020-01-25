Keller, Texas Jan. 15, 2020
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
1.) Unauthorized use of a Vehicle, a State Jail Felony,
Listed Occupation as Suite Supervisor at Texas Motor Speedway and Home 4209 Midcentral Dr. Keller, Tx.
Arrested on Jan. 01, 2020 at 2:30 AM by Officer B. Shimanek at 560 N. Tarrant Parkway and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated.
Listed Occupation as Inventory Coord. at Rentex and home 9747 Whitehurst Dr. #156, Dallas, TX.
Arrested on Jan. 04, 2020 at 1:03 AM by Officer A. Hinkle at 2099 W. Continental Blvd and Charged wtih;
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE !!!***
Listed Occupation as Real Estate Agent and Home 704 Santa Rosa, Haslet,TX.
Arrested on Jan. 09, 2020 by Westlake Officer J. Torres at Roanoke Road and Charged with:
1.) On a Westlake PD Warrant for Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun LIC Holder, Remarks: NO BOND,
On a Westlake PD Warrant – Remarks: NO BOND.
Listed as Unemployed and home 3104 Brightwood Ct., Bedford,
Arrested on Jan. 05, 2020 at 11:47 PM by Officer A. Hinkle at 2100 Karnes Dr., Keller and Charged with:
2.) On a Keller PD Warrant for No Front License Plate.
No Occupation Listed and Home 3550 Country Square Dr. #304 C, Carrollton,
Arrested on Jan. 05, 2020 at 11:42 PM by Officer A. Hinkle at 1809 Talon Ct, Keller and Charged with;
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3, a Class A Misdemeanor,
2.) On a Grand Prairie PD Warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
