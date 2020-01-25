Keller, Texas, January 28, 2020



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.





Listed as Unemployed and Home 325 Rodeo Dr., Keller.



Arrested on Jan. 13, 2020 at 5:14 PM by Officer B. Jensen at 2801 Rufe Snow and Charged with;



1.) On a Keller Police Warrant for Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor,



2.) On a Keller PD Warrant for Theft under $100,



Listed Occupation as Installer for Houston Flooring and Home 504 Woodland Tr., Keller. TX.



Arrested on Jan 11, 2020 at 11:17 AM by Officer G. Telesko at his Home and Charged with;



Listed as Unemployed and Home 6444 South Naragansette, Chicago, IL.

Arrested on Jan 15, 2020 at 2:11 PM by Officer A. Beall at 136 N. Main St and Charged with:

TRADEMARK COUNTERFEITING more than $2,500 less than $30,000.

Listed Occupation as LVN at Texas Health and Home 5533 Bandelier Trl., Ft. Worth, TX



Arrested on Jan 15, 2020 by Officer G. Teleko at Kohls in Keller and Charged with;



Listed Occupation as Analyst at Lockheed Martin and Home 12720 Ft. Worth.



Arrested on Jan 11, 2020 by Westlake PD Officer M Wheeler at 2000 Hwy 114 WB and Charged with:



Branch, Age: 19, POB: San Angelo, TX.



Listed Occupation as Maintenance at Courtland Apartments and Home 164 Timber Ridge, Graham, TX.



Arrested on January 16, 2020 at (:46 PM at 810 Teal Lane by Officer A. Clark and Charged with;



Listed Occupation as Attendant at Calloway Golf House and Home 445 Chesapeake Lane, Southlake, TX.



Arrested on Jan 14, 2020 at 2:25 AM by Westlake Officer A. Hinkle on Davis Blvd and Charged with;



1. ) On a Westlake PD Warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2, a State Jail Felony,



2.) On a Westlake Warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance PG2 more than 4 Gram less than 400 Gram, a Felony Second Degree.



3.) On a Keller PD Warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,



4.) On a Keller PD Warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.



Listed Occupation as Sales for Lonestar Roofing and Home 5828 Arborlawn Dr. Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on Jan 12, 2020 at 1:2 AM by Officer A. Clark and charged with;



