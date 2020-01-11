· Texas Lawyer magazine reports all but one member of the legislatively created Texas Commission on Judicial Selection believe party labels shouldn’t be applied in judicial elections. Many see this as a step toward eliminating the public election of judges altogether in Texas.

· Seems like what commission members really want is for a state committee in Austin to pick the judges, rather than the people. Either way, get ready for a bunch more Democrat and Democrat-like judges.

· The platform of the Republican Party of Texas states: “We support our right to select our judges by direct vote.”

· The case of “Baby Tinslee” has captured the attention of the nation. A hospital in Fort Worth is attempting to withdraw life-support over her family’s objections. In this week’s edition of Texas Scorecard Radio, Tony McDonald visits with the lawyer representing Tinsley Lewis in her life-and-death battle with a hospital bureaucracy.

· As Robert Montoya reports, Texas hospitals are given broad latitude under law to withdraw medical care based on their own beliefs about what constitutes an acceptable quality of life. It is known as the 10-day Rule, in reference to the notice hospitals must give when they decide to deny life-sustaining treatment. Reforming this policy has been a goal for pro-life activists, the conservative movement, and the platform of the Republican Party of Texas for years.

· “My biggest priority is getting Tinslee appropriate care so I can make the best decision for my baby. But my voice and my wishes for my daughter mean nothing under this 10-day rule.” – Trinity Lewis, Tinslee’s mother

· McKinney voters moved closer to removing a city council member they say is hurting the city with divisive rhetoric and unethical behavior, but Erin Anderson reports the councilman is promising he’ll take the matter to court. Unless Councilman La’Shadion Shemwell resigns within the week, the city’s charter requires the council to schedule a citywide recall election to decide whether he stays or goes. Shemwell has said he won’t step down.