January 11, 2019

Southlake high school student dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle

A senior at Carroll Senior High School has died from her injuries after she was hit by a vehicle as she tried to cross West Southlake Boulevard in Southlake, authorities said

The driver who hit the teen stopped immediately, and no charges are expected to be filed against him, said Southlake police spokesman Brad Uptmore on Thursday.

No other injuries were reported in the accident, which occurred about 8:30 p.m. Monday at Shady Oaks Drive and West Southlake Boulevard.

Sarah Lacy of Southlake died Wednesday from her injuries following the accident, according to school officials.