· Rather than hold a public meeting, Tarrant County’s district judges have decided to meet behind closed doors this afternoon when deciding whether or not to remove all Child Protective Services’ cases from District Judge Alex Kim. Robert Montoya reports establishment judges are seeking to avoid grassroots’ anger being directed their way.

· The move appears to be driven by a desire for retribution against Judge Kim, driven by the locally powerful Cook Children’s Hospital and the state’s Child Protective Services agency. Last fall, over the hospital’s objections, Kim ruled for a mother trying to keep the hospital from killing her infant daughter.

· Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton also sided with the mother, and urged a correction be made in the state’s expansive law giving hospital bean-counter panels authority to impose a death sentence on patients without their permission or the consent of a guardian.

· The names and contact information of the Tarrant County district judges who will attend the meeting can be found alongside Montoya’s article.

· Fresh off success in flipping the Virginia Legislature, gun-control activists are targeting the Lone Star State in the coming November election and planning an $8 million spending spree. Cary Cheshire the details.

· Not all gun-grabbers are Democrats. Ahead of the GOP primary, Republican voters must be sure their candidate will actually protect and enhance Texans’ Second Amendment rights.

· “If Virginia is the framework for gun-grabbers in Texas, we simply cannot afford to fill the legislature with Republicans who have a malleable view of the Second Amendment,” said Jon Francis, a Republican candidate for Texas House District 60. “We need real, conservative leaders who will not fold under pressure from the gun-control lobby and will boldly stand in defense of our rights without compromise.”