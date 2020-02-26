Colleyville, Texas …February 26, 2020

Local News Only recommends the following for GOP Precinct in the Colleyville area.

Precinct 3193 Chris Fiore

Precinct 3323 Tim Crabtree (Note the opponent Karl Meeks who recently sent out a flyer with Rep. Giovanni Capriglione)

One should note while the State Rep. representing Colleyville Capriglione has been openly

hostile to Colleyville’s respected Mayor Richard Newton, as well as, a frequently supporter

of opponents to Colleyville’s Conservative Councilmembers.

Precinct 3330 Regan Adams Snyder

Precinct 3390 Jonathan Grummer

Precinct 3421 Dee Kelley

The Precinct Chairmen below are uncontested and will not show up on your ballot

Precinct 3510 Christie Reed

Precinct 3331 Natalie Genco