Colleyville, Texas …February 26, 2020
Local News Only recommends the following for GOP Precinct in the Colleyville area.
Precinct 3193 Chris Fiore
Precinct 3323 Tim Crabtree (Note the opponent Karl Meeks who recently sent out a flyer with Rep. Giovanni Capriglione)
One should note while the State Rep. representing Colleyville Capriglione has been openly
hostile to Colleyville’s respected Mayor Richard Newton, as well as, a frequently supporter
of opponents to Colleyville’s Conservative Councilmembers.
Precinct 3330 Regan Adams Snyder
Precinct 3390 Jonathan Grummer
Precinct 3421 Dee Kelley
The Precinct Chairmen below are uncontested and will not show up on your ballot
Precinct 3510 Christie Reed
Precinct 3331 Natalie Genco