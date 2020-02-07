Utah Rep. Phil Lyman, R-Blanding, on Thursday announced that he had filed a resolution to censure Romney, saying the senator’s judgment was questionable even if his motives were pure.Lyman told reporters he believes Romney obeyed his conscience in voting to convict the president and respects a politician who’s willing to “go against the grain.” That said, Romney’s “attacks” on the president, including his support for calling witnesses to testify in the impeachment trial, have been harmful to the Republican Party and the country, Lyman argued. “We’re not censuring him for voting his conscience. We’re censuring him for the positions that he’s taken through this whole process,” Lyman said. “And to send a message that we want to have good relationships with the White House, we want to have good relationships with President Trump.”