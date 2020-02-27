February 27,2020

With the results of the earlier primary-election states greatly affecting which candidates stay in the presidential race — raising the question of which state truly deserves the top spot in the primaries — the personal finance website WalletHub today released its 2020 Electorate Representation Index as well as accompanying videos.

To determine which states fairly represent the U.S. electorate, WalletHub compared the 50 states to the U.S. across five key categories: 1) Sociodemographics, 2) Economy, 3) Education, 4) Religion, and 5) Public Opinion.

Texas’ Resemblance to the U.S.

• Overall Electorate Representation Index: 89.79%

• Individual Category Index:

1. Sociodemographics: 86.12%

2. Economy: 95.71%

3. Education: 93.20%

4. Religion: 84.00%

5. Public Opinion: 89.90%

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/electorate-representation-index/18190/

Please let me know if you have any questions about the report’s findings or if you would like to schedule a phone, Skype or in-studio interview with one of our experts. Feel free to embed this YouTube video summarizing the study on your website. You can also use or edit these raw files as you see fit. Full data sets for specific states are also available upon request.

Best,

Diana Polk

WalletHub Communications Manager

(202) 684-6386

More from WalletHub

• States with the Highest Political Engagement Among African Americans

• New Hampshire Is an 82% Match with U.S. Demographics & Predicts 60% of Democratic Nominees

• Iowa Is an 89% Match with U.S. Demographics & Predicts 70% of Democratic Nominees