· These are challenging times, but not as unique as the historically illiterate media and political class might us want to think. Over at PJ Media, Tyler O’Neil writes that an objective reading of history shows how the “selfless love” of early Christians saved lives during two plagues that killed up to a third of the Roman Empire’s population.

· Declaring a statewide public health emergency, Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the closure of all bars, dine-in restaurants, and schools. As Cary Cheshire reports, the closure runs through midnight on April 3, though takeout and drive-thru restaurants can continue to operate. His ban also orders a halt to nursing home visitations except for those in critical care.

· Meanwhile, Abbott has also issued a waiver to state law allowing dining establishments to deliver alcoholic beverages with food purchases.

· Lastly, in a statewide broadcast last night Abbott said the Republican and Democratic parties are working on an agreement to delay primary runoff elections. An announcement could come as soon as today. Check out TexasScorecard.com throughout the day, visit the Empower Texans Facebook page, or follow Brandon Waltens on Twitter!

· After two years of hiding public voter data, the state’s biggest county will finally disclose records of foreigners illegally voting in Texas elections, ending a court battle initiated by an election integrity group. Erin Anderson reports on the big win for clean elections and transparency.

· With states and localities postponing elections, the Wall Street Journal’s Bryon Tau looks at what would be involved if Congress wanted to move the November general election or mandate operational changes.

· Let’s be clear about something: it is the Chinese coronavirus. I get why the brutal, murderous communist government of China is haranguing its media puppets into manufactured outrage over a time-honored colloquial naming scheme as a way to protect its fragile PR image. Less evident is why some insist on capitulating to them. And, no, calling it “COVID-19” isn’t scientific, either. It’s just weak.

· Folks get to chose what they are outraged, inflamed, or insulted by; I refuse to expend energy keeping track of what triggers the countless (and constantly shifting) sensitivities of a culture that has capitulated to the cult of victimhood