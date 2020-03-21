Colleyville, Texas March 21, 2020

Bobby (Bob) Earl Davis will be laid to rest today March 21, 2020 at Bluebonnet Cemetery in Colleyville Texas



Mr. Bobby E Davis, May 31, 1939-March 18, 2020



Note: Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, normal funerals are not allowed (10 family members only allowed and no chapel service).

On Wednesday, March 18, 2020, Bobby (Bob) Earl Davis, age 80, of Colleyville, Texas passed away at his home of lung cancer. Bob was born May 31, 1939 in Fort Worth, Texas. He was the only child born to Lester Pierce (L.P.) and Johnnie E. (Cook) Davis. He moved to Colleyville from Haltom City, Texas in 1966 with his parents, wife and children. Bob was a 1957 graduate of Birdville High School in Haltom City, Texas where he played baseball and football. He attended Arlington State College, currently University of Texas at Arlington, from 1957-1960. Bob married Burnice (Bea) Lee Hardin March 30, 1961. The Davis Family were owner/operators of Davis Hardware in Colleyville, Texas from 1967-1988. With his support of local youth sports and schools, as well as his early involvement with The Colleyville Lions Club and the Colleyville Volunteer Fire Department he lived his belief of community involvement. Over the years, Family, church involvement, fishing, especially salt water fishing, hunting, football, baseball and travel gave him joy. Bob is survived by daughter, Sharon Davis of Cedar Hill, Texas; daughter, Rhonda Wallace and husband, Roger of Colleyville, Texas; son, Brian Davis of Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren, Justin Wallace and wife Taylor, Zane Griffith, Rachel Wallace and Shelby Griffith. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 35 years.

Tribute Video