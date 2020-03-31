With the U.S. stock market having lost over 20 percent of its value and the U.S. government passing a historic $2 trillion stimulus package, WalletHub today released a report on the State Economies Most Exposed to Coronavirus, as well as accompanying videos.

To identify which states are most vulnerable economically, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 10 key metrics. The data set ranges from the share of employment by small businesses to the share of a state’s GDP coming from highly affected industries and increases in unemployment insurance claims. B

Economic Exposure to Covid-19 in Texas (1=Best, 25=Avg.):

27 th – GDP Generated by High-Risk Industries as Share of Total State GDP

– GDP Generated by High-Risk Industries as Share of Total State GDP 11 th – Share of Employment from Highly Impacted Industries

– Share of Employment from Highly Impacted Industries 34 th – Increase in Number of Unemployment Insurance Initial Claims

– Increase in Number of Unemployment Insurance Initial Claims 41 st – Share of Employment from Small Businesses

– Share of Employment from Small Businesses 21 st – Share of Workers Working from Home

– Share of Workers Working from Home 26 th – Share of Workers with Access to Paid Sick Leave

– Share of Workers with Access to Paid Sick Leave 41 st – State Rainy Day Funds as Share of State Expenditures

– State Rainy Day Funds as Share of State Expenditures 24th – State Fiscal Condition Index

To view the full report click here”

https://wallethub.com/edu/state-economies-most-exposed-to-coronavirus/72631/