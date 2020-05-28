Fort Worth, Texas May 28, 2020

It is now official as of Wednesday May 27,2020…The Ft. Worth Star Telegram has officially gone all in against RED TARRANT COUNTY!!

The same bankrupt newspaper that put out pity please to readers (the few that are left), to send their hard earned money to the Star Telegram in order to keep this critical source of local news afloat.

In case you haven’t seen recent copies of the Star Telegram, it makes the previous Grapevine Sun look huge in it’s previous coverage. If you haven’t received your Star Telegram recently, it is probably because the person “throwing the paper,” had to stop because the copy is so light it blows back into the street.

Despite the anguish pleas of Star Telegram management virtually begging residents in Tarrant County to send money to keep it afloat; the mind numbing, ongoing, left wing Opinion Columns, just keep on coming. They just can’t help themselves, their socialist beliefs just continue to ramp up taking more “opinion pages,” in their tiny newspaper.

On Wednesday of this week, this last bastion of pleas for money from a Red County, continue to pour out anti-Trump, anti-conservative yip yap taking up the entire “Opinion Page” this past Wednesday.

First the “Fort Worth Star-Telegram Editorial Board” took up a full 1/2 page with the headline, “Republican Convention in Texas amid coronavirus? ..NO, Thank you. The “opinion” piece was the many reasons why Texas should not allow the Republican Party to hold it’s National Convention in Texas should it move from North Carolina. As usual their left wing thick glasses continues to blot out a common sense approach, like stop attacking Trump and Colleyville, along with a overwhelming conservative populous in Tarrant County. And most of all STOP any opportunity for a huge financial benefit, should the convention be held in Texas.

Then proceeded to include an Editorial from the “Miami Herald Editorial Board,” in a hit piece on Senator Rubio, “As he takes his new post, we urge the hawkish Rubio. He has called out the Russians for meddling with our presidential election and China for its lack of transparency about the coronarirus epidemic. He agrees with Trump, who says the Iran nuclear deal is a bad one.” ( Of course, all opinions left wingers would disagree).

The third hit piece for a “Commentary from “the Washing Post Writers Group,” entitled, “The grand old paranoia party.”

My question is why would any clear thinking resident of Tarrant County, et.al. every consider giving the Star Telegram rag a dime to remain on the scene?

Are you fed up with these chumps; and would just as well embrace a new daily paper (FT Star doesn’t print on Saturday), to come into the market with at least a balanced view of our country’s leaders?

