Guest Column by Brandon Waltens

July 28,2020

• After only one week on the job as chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, Allen West is already making waves against the political establishment, sounding off against Gov. Greg Abbott’s string of executive orders in response to the Chinese coronavirus, and criticizing moves by some Republican lawmakers to bow to Democrats’ “cancel culture” in removing historical monuments of Confederate soldiers.

• For example… In an interview with Fox and Friends last Friday, West was asked about a similar bill in the U.S. Senate which would rename military bases originally named after Confederate soldiers. West used the opportunity to take aim at “cancel culture” over statues and monuments.

• “We are just responding to this mob, this cancel culture, and as long as we continue to believe we can acquiesce, appease, and compromise with them, it just emboldens them. And so, I would say, ‘Sit in the corner, shut up, and get out of the business of worrying about the names of military installations.’”

• In an interview on Lone Star Politics on Sunday, West took aim at Gov. Greg Abbott’s long string of executive orders in response to the Chinese coronavirus, which have shuttered businesses and threatened individual liberty.

• “One of the things that I believe in is the rule of law and that we are supposed to be governed by our elected officials and not ruled by our elected officials. I’m not too much a fan of executive orders, edicts, mandates, and directives.”

• West also voiced his disapproval with Abbott’s statewide mask mandate and called some of the restrictions levied by government officials “draconian.”