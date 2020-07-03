July 3, 2020
So how much would you pay for a famous prop from your favorite film? Here are some of the most noteworthy sales of movie memorabilia.
The bamboo cane Charlie Chaplin used in his 1936 flick modern times sold for$91,800 in a 2004 memorabilia auction.
The piano played in the Paris scenes of Casablanca, sold for $154,000 in 1988, Donald Trump tried to get the instrument, but was out bid.
In 2014, the piano sold at auction for $3.4 million.
In 2014, the piano sold at auction for $3.4 million.
In 2008, an autographed edition of Ian Fleming’s “You Only Live Twice”
sold for $84,000 at auction. The book inscribed by Fleming to the real James Bond, the American bird expert after whom the character was supposedly named.
The 1965 Aston Martin DB5 driven by Sean Connery in “Goldfinger,” sold for just over $2 million in 2006, to a mystery fan. In 2019 Sotheby’s sold the same car for $6,385,000
sold for $84,000 at auction. The book inscribed by Fleming to the real James Bond, the American bird expert after whom the character was supposedly named.
The 1965 Aston Martin DB5 driven by Sean Connery in “Goldfinger,” sold for just over $2 million in 2006, to a mystery fan. In 2019 Sotheby’s sold the same car for $6,385,000
The friendly volleyball that kept Tom Hanks company in Cast Away (2000) cost quite a bit. One of the three balls sold for a whopping $18,400 in 2001 to Ken May CEO of Fed EX/Kinko’s
.