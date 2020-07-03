July 3, 2020

So how much would you pay for a famous prop from your favorite film? Here are some of the most noteworthy sales of movie memorabilia.

The bamboo cane Charlie Chaplin used in his 1936 flick modern times sold for$91,800 in a 2004 memorabilia auction.



In 2014, the piano sold at auction for $3.4 million. The piano played in the Paris scenes of Casablanca, sold for $154,000 in 1988, Donald Trump tried to get the instrument, but was out bid.