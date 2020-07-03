July 3, 2020



Some states are pausing their reopening processes, but new unemployment claims last week were 79% below the peak during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest jobs report. To help add some context to that statistic, WalletHub just released updated rankings for the States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest, along with accompanying videos and audio files.

To identify which states’ workforces are experiencing the quickest recovery from COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three metrics based on changes in unemployment claims. Below, you can see highlights from the report, along with a WalletHub Q&A. To see the states most recovered since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.

Change in Texas Unemployment Claims (1=Quickest Recovery, 25=Avg.):

• 604.07% Change in Unemployment Claims (Latest Week vs Last Year)

o 96,141 the week of June 22, 2020 vs 13,655 the week of June 24, 2019

o 18th slowest recovery in the U.S.

• 677.40% Change in Unemployment Claims (Latest Week vs Start of 2020)

o 96,141 the week of June 22, 2020 vs 12,367 the week of January 1, 2020

o 8th slowest recovery in the U.S.

• 1,325.04% Change in Unemployment Claims (Since Start of COVID-19 Crisis vs. Last Year)

o 2,679,914 between the week of March 16, 2020 and the week of June 22, 2020 vs 202,251 between the week of March 18, 2019 and the week of June 24, 2019

o 19th quickest recovery in the U.S.

To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-unemployment-claims/72730/.