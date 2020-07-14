July 14, 2020

With nearly four in 10 Americans experiencing significant stress due to COVID-19, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2020’s Most & Least Stressed Cities in America, as well as accompanying videos.

In order to determine where Americans cope best with their stress, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 42 key metrics. The data set ranges from how vulnerable the state is to COVID-19 to average weekly work hours to divorce and suicide rates.

Most Stressed Cities Least Stressed Cities

1. Cleveland, OH 173. Billings, MT

2. Detroit, MI 174. Fremont, CA

3. Birmingham, AL 175. South Burlington, VT

4. Gulfport, MS 176. Madison, WI

5. Newark, NJ 177. Bismarck, ND

6. Baltimore, MD 178. Overland Park, KS

7. New Orleans, LA 179. Fargo, ND

8. St. Louis, MO 180. Sioux Falls, SD

9. Mobile, AL 181. Boise, ID

10. Jackson, MS 182. Lincoln, NE

Best vs. Worst

• Lincoln, Nebraska, has the lowest unemployment rate, 5.10 percent, which is 7.7 times lower than in Detroit, the city with the highest at 39.20 percent.

• Fremont, California, has the lowest divorce rate, 9.35 percent, which is 4.4 times lower than in Cleveland, the city with the highest at 41.03 percent.

• Burlington and South Burlington, Vermont, have the lowest share of adults in fair or poor health, 9.90 percent, which is 2.7 times lower than in Corpus Christi, Texas, the city with the highest at 26.90 percent.

• Columbia, Maryland, has the highest median annual household income (adjusted by cost of living), $93,808, which is 3.3 times higher than in Newark, New Jersey, the city with the lowest at $28,213.

