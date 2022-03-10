March 10,2022

A new study offers Texas residents the best ways to avoid home crimes with top tactics ranging from alarm systems and guns to hanging “Beware of Dog” signs.

FBI crime statistics show $15.8 billion was lost in home and property crimes in 2019. In addition to possessions, victims can lose their lives and live-in fear which is why it is important to take advice from their first-hand experiences.

SafeHome.org today released a study on Top Ways to Avoid Home Crimes after analyzing the most recent data from the FBI and surveying 448 victims.

Several Key Findings:

Top 5 Home Modifications to Add:

Outside lights (47% of respondents added following their experience) Alarm (45%) Change or add locks (43%) Beware of dog sign (30%) Curtains (25%).

Top 5 Changes in Behavior to Make:

Lock windows at night (47% of respondents started doing this after their experience) Lock garage door (28%) Hide outdoor valuables (25%) Purchased a gun (23%) Stop leaving keys in unexpected places (21%)

View the complete study for comprehensive insight into avoiding home crimes.