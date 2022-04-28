April 28, 2022

LocalNewsOnly

by Sarah Velasquez

Moving for a job can be stressful, but a little work now can make it a less jarring experience.

Of the 40 million Americans <https://www.jchs.harvard.edu/blog/who-is-moving-and-why-seven-questions-about-residential-mobility> that move each year, 21% of these are for a job, according to the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University. With this number of people packing up and relocating, you would think it would be as simple as tying your shoes. The truth is that there is a lot that goes into moving, especially if you’re self-employed <https://www.zenbusiness.com/blog/moving-while-self-employed-7-tips-to-make-the-most-of-it/> and time to break away is a rare commodity.

Keep reading for a few tips from Local News Only <https://www.localnewsonly.com/> on how to get through this significant life transition without losing your sanity along the way.

Choosing A New Home

First things first, you’ll need to choose a new home. This starts by looking at communities within a reasonable driving distance to your new employer. If you’re going to be commuting every day, you probably don’t want to be more than 30 minutes from home or work at any given time.

If you know your budget, start there. Let’s say that you have a budget of $800,000. That’s about average in Colleyville. If you’re looking to live in metro Dallas, you can plan to spend around $300,000, a big difference. Once you have narrowed down a location by price, next look at the quality of the schools <https://www.niche.com/k12/search/best-school-districts/t/colleyville-tarrant-tx/> . You can further shortlist your search by looking at crime statistics and access to community amenities, such as parks and hospitals. If you plan to rent, you’ll also want to look at rental prices on homes, condos, and apartments.

It’s not just price and amenities that matter either. When you finally begin touring homes, make sure you aren’t stuck in a house you hate. It’s a good idea to take stock <https://www.redfin.com/home-buying-guide/what-to-look-for> of everything from distance to your neighbors to noise levels and sightlines. For the tech-connected buyer (all of us!), look at the number of outlets available throughout the home.

How To Pick A Moving Company

Now that you’ve chosen a house, it’s time to handle a few practical matters. Primary of these is choosing a moving company, especially if your business is offering to pay for the relocation as they may want written quotes well ahead of the move. Regardless of who you choose, make sure their employees are background checked and that they are competitively priced and have the capabilities to communicate openly and transparently.

Save Money Throughout The Move

When your company isn’t footing the bill for the move, saving cash may be paramount. Start by decluttering your current home. Your moving company will charge based on the volume of furniture and personal belongings that need to be packed. Get started by taking advice from lifestyle blogger Andrea Dekker. In a recent post <https://andreadekker.com/quickly-declutter-100-things/> , she explains that it is simple to remove even 100 items from your home in less than an hour. Start with your closets but also don’t forget old toys, books and magazines, and furniture from rooms rarely used and that you won’t need at your new home.

Another money-saving idea if you’re driving: pack your own snacks <https://www.saveur.com/food/how-to-pack-food-for-a-road-trip/> . You can easily spend $35 or more going through the drive-through for a family of four. Sandwiches, chips, and bottled waters are a fraction of that. Plus, by having food available, you won’t be a stressed-out mess when the kids start screaming that they’re hungry.

Stress Savers

There’s no way to get around the stress of moving, but a few things you can do are to:

* Get enough sleep

* Schedule utilities ahead of time

* Make sure that your new location has plenty of job opportunities if your new one doesn’t work out

* Talk to the kids about what the move means for them <https://www.parents.com/parenting/money/buy-a-house/make-moving-easier-on-you-and-your-kids/> and listen when they have concerns

* Let go of the little things, such as if you encounter traffic or accidentally break a coffee mug while you’re packing

While thousands of people move every single day, you may only move once or twice in your entire life. When this move is for a job, take a few proactive steps before you go. Preparation is key to a low-stress relocation.

You get the best hyper-localized news for Colleyville at Local News Only <https://www.localnewsonly.com/> . Read more informative articles today and stay up to date!