June 22, 2022 – LocalNewsOnly

Keller, Texas

Linda Baker, Crime Reporter

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



ELLIS, GARY LYNN; W/M; POB: BROWNSVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: RETIRED; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: DICKERSON J; BOOKING OFFICER: CAMPOS A; ARREST LOCATION: 505 JESSIE ST; ARREST DATE: 06/13/2022; CHARGES: 1) INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES; KELLER PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: FELONY THIRD DEGREE; AMOUNT: $5,000.00; 2) INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES; KELLER PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: FELONY THIRD DEGREE; AMOUNT: $5,000.00; 3) INDECENT EXPOSURE; KELLER PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS B MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $2,500.00; 4) INDECENT EXPOSURE; KELLER PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS B MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $2,500.00

BARTON, CHASITY LYNN; W/F; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: FOREST A; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST LOCATION: 312 COUNTRY MANOR; ARREST DATE: 06/11/2022; CHARGES: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE; KELLER PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $571.00

FOXX, CHRISTOPHER ANTONIO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MESQUITE TX; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: MCGUIRE E; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST LOCATION: 1300 S MAIN ST; ARREST DATE: 06/12/2022; CHARGES: 1) VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; 2) POSS CS PG2>=4G<400G; CLASSIFICATION: FELONY SECOND DEGREE; 3) VIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDER ASSAULT; RICHLAND HILLS PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: NON-REPORTABLE; AMOUNT: $15,000.00; 4) CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY; RICHLAND HILLS PD; CLASSIFICATION: FELONY THIRD DEGREE; AMOUNT: $15,000.00

GILL, NAJEE TYRONE; B/M; POB: BLOOMINGTON MN; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: CAROTHERS R; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST LOCATION 926 RUSH CREEK RD; ARREST DATE: 06/13/2022; REMARKS: INMATE DOES NOT KNOW HIS CELL PHONE NUMBER; CHARGES: 1) POSS MARIJ <=5LBS>4OZ; CLASSIFICATION SJF; 2) UNL CARRYING WEAPON; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; 3) POSS CS PG 1>=1G<4G; CLASSIFICATION: FELONY THIRD DEGREE; 4) SPEEDING; GRAPEVINE PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: NON-REPORTABLE; AMOUNT: $499.20; 5) SPEEDING; HALTOM CITY PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: NON-REPORTABLE; AMOUNT: $369.00; 6) FAILURE TO APPEAR; HALTOM CITY PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: NON-REPORTABLE; AMOUNT: $209.00; 7) SPEEDING; DENTON PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: NON-REPORTABLE; AMOUNT: $384.00; 8) NO TEXAS REGISTRATION INSIGNIA DISPLAYED; ARLINGTON PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: NON-REPORTABLE; AMOUNT: $346.00

LOWDERMILK, DANDRE JARRELL; B/M; POB: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: FOREST A; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST LOCATION: 926 RUSH CREEK RD; ARREST DATE: 06/13/2022; CHARGES: POSS MARIJ <=4OZ>2OZ; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $500.00

AYYOUB, MATTHEW MARWAN; W/M; POB: SAN JOSE CA; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED: ADDRESS: EULESS TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: CAROTHERS R; BOOKING OFFICER: HAMPTON C; ARREST LOCATION: 801 BEAR CREEK PKWY; ARREST DATE: 06/13/2022; REMARKS: DOES NOT KNOW SSN; CHARGES: BURGLARY OF BUILDING; CLASSIFICATION: SJF; AMOUNT: $100.00

FORD, CALEB CHRISTIAN; B/M; POB: ARLINGTON TX; OCCUPATION: GRILL; EMPLOYER: WHATABURGER; ADDRESS: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: CAROTHERS R; BOOKING OFFICER: HAMPTON C; ARREST LOCATION: 801 BEAR CREEK PKWY; ARREST DATE: 06/13/2022; REMARKS: DOES NOT KNOW SSN; CHARGES: 1) BURGLARY OF BUILDING; CLASSIFICATION: SJF; AMOUNT: $100.00; 2) GRAFFITI PECUNIARY LOSS >=$100<$750; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS B MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $100.00

GUTIERREZ, ANTONIO FRANCISCO; W/M; POB: ARLINGTON TX; OCCUPATION: SERVER; EMPLOYER: WHATABURGER; ADDRESS: BEDFORD TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: CAROTHERS R; BOOKING OFFICER: HAMPTON C; ARREST LOCATION: 801 BEAR CREEK PKWY; ARREST DATE: 06/13/2022; CHARGES: BURGLARY OF BUILDING; CLASSIFICATION: SJF; AMOUNT: $100.00

NGOR, AKOK NGOR; B/M; POB: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: DRIVER; EMPLOYER: OIL COMPANY; ADDRESS: EULESS TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: CAROTHERS R; BOOKING OFFICER: HAMPTON C; ARREST LOCATION: 801 BEAR CREEK PKWY; ARREST DATE: 06/13/2022; CHARGES: 1) BURGLARY OF BUILDING; CLASSIFICATION: SJF; AMOUNT: $100.00; 2) DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $100.00

SCHAEFFER, JACOB JABEZ; B/M; POB: NEW ORLEANS LA; OCCUPATION: BAGGER; EMPLOYER: KROGER; ADDRESS: MIDLOTHIAN TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: CAROTHERS R; BOOKING OFFICER: HAMPTON C; ARREST LOCATION: 801 BEAR CREEK PKWY; ARREST DATE: 06/13/2022; CHARGES: BURGLARY OF BUILDING; CLASSIFICATION: SJF; AMOUNT: $100.00

WASHINGTON, BRAYDEN RAY; B/M; POB: EULESS TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: PARKER B; BOOKING OFFICER: CHRISTIE S; ARREST LOCATION: 500 S MAIN ST; ARREST DATE: 06/13/2022; CHARGES: POSS MARIJ <=40Z>20Z; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; REMARKS: TCSO PR BOND; AMOUNT: $250.00

MARTIN, CADEN JACK; B/M; POB: ABILENE TX; OCCUPATION: SERVER; EMPLOYER: CHUYS; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: MOORE M; BOOKING OFFICER: CHRISTIE S; ARREST LOCATION: 1000 S MAIN ST; ARREST DATE: 06/14/2022; REMARKS DOESN’T KNOW SOCIAL; CHARGES: 1) UNL CARRYING WEAPON; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; REMARKS: TCSO PR BOND; AMOUNT: $750.00; 2) POSS CS PG 1<1G; CLASSIFICATION: SJF; REMARKS: TCSO PR BOND; AMOUNT: $1,500.00

NARRAMORE, AUSTIN; W/M; OCCUPATION: CLERK; EMPLOYER: JACK IN THE BOX; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: MOORE, M; BOOKING OFFICER: CAMPOS A; ARREST LOCATION: 100 WALL-PRICE KELLER RD; ARREST DATE: 06/14/2022; CHARGES: CONSUME OR POSSESS TOBACCO BY MINOR HSC 161.252; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; REMARKS: REL CASH ESCROW #1693; AMOUNT: $221.00

AMEH, OSHOKE MALI; B/M; POB: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: BIOSTACK CARRIER; EMPLOYER: BIOSTACK; ADDRESS: IRVING TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: CRAVEN C; BOOKING OFFICER: CAMPOS A; ARREST LOCATION: 100 RIDGE POINT PKWY; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST DATE: 06/14/2022 CHARGES: 1) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; REMARKS: REL VIA CASH ESCROW 1694; 2) SPEEDING; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; REMARKS: REL VIA CASH ESCROW 1695; AMOUNT: $785.10

JARAMILLO, YVETTE; B/F; POB: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: CUSTOMER SERVICE; EMPLOYER: COMPANY; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: TELESKO G; BOOKING OFFICER CAMPOS A; ARREST LOCATION: LA FITNESS – 1861 S MAIN ST; ARREST DATE: 06/16/2022; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG1>=1G<4G; CLASSIFICATION: FELONY THIRD DEGREE; AMOUNT: $1,500.00; 2) POSS CS PG2 >=4G<400 G; CLASSIFICATION: FELONY SECOND DEGREE; AMOUNT: $2,500.00

NAJJAR, ETHAN KHALED; W/M; POB: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: PEST CONTROL; EMPLOYER: BUG OUT; ADDRESS: JUSTIN TX; ARREST AGENCY: WESTLAKE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: TELESKO G; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST LOCATION: QT – HWY 377 – QUICK TRIP – 2301 HWY 377; ARREST DATE: 06/10/2022 REMARKS: DOES NOT KNOW SSN; CHARGES: UNL CARRYING WEAPON; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $500.00

BOWERS, ANDREW JAMES COLTON; W/M; POB: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: PROJECT MANAGER; EMPLOYER: ROOFING COMPANY; ADDRESS: ROCKWALL TX; ARREST AGENCY: WESTLAKE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: MCGUIRE E; BOOKING OFFICER: MARQUEZ S; ARREST LOCATION: 2200 HWY 114 E/B; ARREST DATE: 06/16/2022; CHARGES: 1) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; WESTLAKE PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $381.00; 2) THEFT UNDER $100; HALTOM CITY PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMENAOR; AMOUNT: $324.00; 3) FTA; HALTOM CITY PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $192.00

LNO relies on the Federal and State Freedom of Information Act to obtain public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO at editor@localnewsonly.com.



LNO Policy: Considering the time it takes to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you have been reported as arrested and subsequently been cleared of the arrest charges; you may inform LNO with verifiable information. Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY. SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL TO EDITOR@LOCALNEWSONLY.COM. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges”. If on the other hand, received a deferred adjudication with the charges deferred or dismissed upon successful completion and with verifiable documentation or if an expungement order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. NOTE: LNO does not control any third-party search engines such as Google, Yahoo, etc.; LNO does not provide the information directly to any Internet Search Engine nor has any ability to remove that information. LNO does not sell any information on its site to any other entities. Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with an attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same.

Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com