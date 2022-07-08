July 8, 2022

Linda Baker, Reporter

Colleyville Police Chief Mike Miller received approval from City Council Wednesday night to replace the Departments’ .40 caliber Glocks with an FBI endorsed, more efficient tactical weapon-the Glock 9mm duty weapon.

Agenda Briefing, Resolution 4c on July 6, 2022:

EXPLANATION…

“Since the 1990’s, much of the country has utilized a 9mm platform. There was some conventional wisdom in the next few years which thought the most significant factor directly related to stopping a threat was caliber-bigger is better. During this time law enforcement agencies moved to .40, .357, 10mm, and .45.

In 2014, the FBI conducted a comprehensive study on caliber and stopping power and found the greatest factor in stopping a threat is actually shot placement.

The study said, “In our profession, shot placement is paramount and law enforcement officers on average strike an adversary with only 20%-30% of shots fired during a shooting incident.”

In their study, they recommended moving to the 9mm platform for several reasons. One of which is the recall (or kick) of a 9mm is less than a .40 caliber handgun. The recoil after each shot momentarily takes the muzzle off of the intended target. With less recoil, the FBI was able to prove officers are able to put more shots on targets and have fewer errant rounds. The 9mm’s also have a higher magazine capacity than.40 calibers which provide the officer with a tactical advantage.”

The Colleyville Police Department will also be equipping the handguns with miniature dot-sights to improve accuracy during stressful shooting encounters, along with a mounted flashlight to help illuminate low light, high threat situations so that the officer can keep both hands on the weapon, Chief Miller pointed out. There are approximately fifty weapons to be “transitioned” over to the 9mm’s.

The new 9mm Glocks are exactly the same size and dimension as the current .40 caliber handguns, and the change to an officer with the new weapon is “minimized”. (They will require a different holster however.) Chief Miller also stated the Colleyville Police Department now employs about 30% female officers, and after testing preferred the increased dexterity and decreased recoil of the 9mm’s.

“The estimated cost of the weapons and associated equipment is $77,913 not including any rebate amount for our current weapons. The cost of ammunition will remain similar to current cost.”