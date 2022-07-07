July 7, 2022 – LocalNewsOnly

Keller, Texas

Linda Baker, Crime Reporter

VUJOVICH, JAMES VLADIMIR; W/M; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER; MCGUIRE E; BOOKING OFFICER: MARQUEZ S; ARREST DATE; 06/25/2022; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG3<28G; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; 2) POSS CS PG 3<28G; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; 3) POSS CS PG 1>=1G<4G; CLASSIFICATION: FELONY THIRD DEGREE; 4) POSS CS PG 1>=1G<4G; CLASSIFICATION: FELONY THIRD DEGREE; 5) POSS CS PG 2<1G; CLASSIFICATION: SJF; 6) INDECENT EXPOSURE; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $10,000.00

POTTS, CHASE ALEXANDER; B/M; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED; ADDRESS: OKLAHOMA CITY OK; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: FOREST A; BOOKING OFFICER: MARQUEZ S; ARREST DATE: 06/27/2022; CHARGES: EVADING ARREST DETENTION; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $500.00

BAKER, HILTON WAYNE; B/M; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED; ADDRESS: OKLAHOMA CITY OK; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER; FOREST A; BOOKING OFFICER: MARQUEZ S; ARREST DATE: 06/27/2022; CHARGES: POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; AMOUNT: $421.00

BRIDGES, BUSTER BRIAN; W/M; POB: WEATHERFORD TX; OCCUPATION: SELF EMPLOYED; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: CRAVEN C; BOOKING OFFICER: FRESH C; ARREST DATE: 06/27/2022; CHARGES: 1) CRIMINAL TRESPASS; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS B MISDEMEANOR; REMARKS: TRANSFER PER TC; 2) EVADING ARREST DETENTION: CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; REMARKS: TRANSFER PER TC; 3) POSS CS PG 1<1G; CLASSIFICATION: SJF; REMARKS: TRANSFER PER TC

JONES, SAMUEL WAYNE; W/M; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; OCCUPATION: SALES TO FARMER; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: FOREST A; BOOKING OFFICER: MARQUEZ S; ARREST DATE: 06/30/2022; HOLDING TYPE: ON VIEW – PC 49.04 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – RESOLVED – PROMISE TO APPEAR – RELEASED TARRANT COUNTY PERSONL BOND REL TO THIRD PARTY; BOND: PERSONAL BOND, $500.00, SET BY TARRANT COUNTY MAGISTRATE COURT

WILSON, MALIK MEKHI; B/M; POB: BAKERSFIELD CA; OCCUPATION: WAREHOUSE; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; ARREST AGENCY: WESTLAKE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: HINKLE A; BOOKING OFFICER: CAMPOS A; ARREST DATE: 07/01/2022; ON VIEW: PC 46.02(b) – UNL CARRYING WEAPON – RESOLVED – COUNTY SURETY BOND; BOND: CASH/SURETY BOND, $500.00; PC 31.11(a) – TAMPER W/IDENTIFICATION NUMBERS – RESOLVED – COUNTY SURETY BOND; RELEASE COMMENTS: REL PER COUNTY SURETY BOND X2

REAGOR, JACQUEZ; B/M; POB: BAKERSFIELD CA; OCCUPATION: FORK LIFT DRIVER; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; ARREST AGENCY: WESTLAKE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: HINKLE A; BOOKING OFFICER: BERNHARDT H; ARREST DATE: 07/01/2022; ON VIEW: PC 46.04(e) – UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON – RESOLVED – COUNTY SURETY BOND; BOND: CASH/SURETY BOND, $2,500.00

BURGER, BRIDGETT NADEAN; W/F; POB: SLATE TX; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; ARREST AGENCY: WESTLAKE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: MCGUIRE E; BOOKING OFFICER: MARQUEZ S; ARREST DATE: 06/30/2022; INSTANTER: H&S 481.002 – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – RESOLVED – PROMISE TO APPEAR; BOND: PERSONAL BOND, $381.00, SET BY MUNICIAPL MAGISTRATE; WARRANT: TCIC/NCIC WARRANT ISSUED BY TX – RESOLVED – TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY – BOND $10,000.00 – RELEASE DATE: 07/01/2022; RELEASED BY: CAMPOS A; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY; RECIPIENT: TARRANT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

