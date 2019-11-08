TRAFFIC ADVISORY

Monday, November 11, 2019

Please be advised, a special event permit for the Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade “Commemorating the 75th Anniversary of D-Day” has been issued for Monday, Nov. 11. The parade will commence following the official ceremony at 11 a.m. on City Hall Plaza. Projected attendance is 20,000.



The parade starts at 11:15 a.m. on Houston Street at Young Street. It travels north on Houston Street, east on Main Street, south on Ervay Street, west on Young Street, south on Akard Street and east on Marilla Street crossing City Hall Plaza where it ends. Road closures related to this special event will impact traffic around City Hall Plaza and the Central Business District.

Lamar Street, Griffin Street, and Commerce Street at Houston Street will remain open along the parade route to facilitate incoming and outgoing traffic. City Hall Parking Garage on Young Street will be open to employees.

The following streets will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. for parade staging:

Houston Street – All lanes closed from Wood Street to Young Street

Reunion Boulevard East – All lanes closed from Houston Street to Hotel Street

Hotel Street – All lanes closed from Reunion Boulevard East to Cadiz Street

Parade route streets will be closed to traffic from 11 a.m. until approximately 2 p.m. Streets will close 15 minutes ahead of participants and will reopen as the last participant passes through:

Houston Street – All lanes closed between Elm Street and Wood Street

Main Street – All lanes closed from Houston Street to Ervay Street

Ervay Street – All lanes closed between Main Street and Young Street

Young Street – All lanes closed between Field Street and Saint Paul Street

Marilla Street – All lanes closed from Saint Paul Street to Young Street

Akard Street – All lanes closed between Wood Street and Canton Street

Ervay Street – Service drive closed between Young Street/Wood Street and Canton Street

Akard Street – One northbound lane closed from Marilla Street to Young Street

Intermittent traffic control will affect the following streets for parade dispersal from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.:

Canton Street – between Ervay Street and Akard Street

Akard Street – between Young Street and Marilla St.

Browder Street – between Canton Street and Cadiz Street

Please refer to the route map below and plan travel accordingly. If you have any questions or for more information, please contact LTC King Moss at 214-957 – 0186 or kingmoss2@gmail.com. Additionally, you may contact the Office of Special Events (Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) at specialevents@dallascityhall.com or by calling 214-939-2701.

Greater Dallas Veteran’s Day Parade Route