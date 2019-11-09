The Grapevine Mustangs (6-4, 4-3 5A-1 Region 1 District 4) finished the 2019 season by defeating the Carrollton Turner Lions (0-10, 0-7 5A-1 Region 1 District 4) 77-0 in a district game at Mustang-Panther Stadium on Friday, Nov. 8. The Mustangs will next meet the Azle Hornets (9-1, 8-0 5A-1 Region 1 District 3) in a Bi-District Playoff game on Nov. 15.

Don’t forget to check out the Colleyville/Grapevine/LocalNewsOnly football photo website HERE.

YouTube video of game can be view HERE

LRW – – 11/09/19