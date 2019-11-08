The Westin Dallas Fort Worth Airport Hotel Lands New Interiors

IRVING, TX – November 9, 2019 – The Westin Dallas Fort Worth Airport hotel recently completed interior renovations to its 506 rooms including 28 corner suites, 28 corporate executive suites, and two presidential suites, restaurant and bar, Westin Club, fitness center, and public spaces. C+TC Design Studio is the interior design firm for the renovation project.

A new, spacious 2,955 square-foot Westin Club has taken flight and gives Marriott Bonvoy reward members a place to relax and enjoy an elevated experience. It is one of the largest Westin Club lounges in the Dallas / Fort Worth area.

“The refreshed spaces in the hotel focuses on improving the overall experience and providing a comfortable stay for guests who are traveling,” said Michael Rader, Director of Sales and Marketing at Westin Dallas Fort Worth Airport hotel. “The design feeds off the positive energy of the nearby international airport while also providing a calming environment to allow for rest and relaxation.”

The goal for the hotel’s renovation was to energize the interior spaces to represent Westin’s Wellness brand, the airport location, and its Texas roots. Westin’s brand identity of local biophilic inspiration can be seen with references to Cross Timbers, a strip of land that runs from southeastern Kansas across Central Oklahoma to Central Texas and is made up of a mix of prairie, savanna and woodland, and the idea of connectivity. Textural and pattern inspiration came from Cross Timbers, and the airport location and notion for connectivity between people and places provided inspiration for feature art pieces and millwork. Gold and deep green accents derived from the local landscapes of prairies and woodlands and cognac leather textures representing the cowboy culture of the area are layered on top of contemporary, warm grey backgrounds and implemented throughout the interior spaces.

One main new art installation is a three-dimensional wall feature in the lobby that abstracts an aerial view of the local landscape and lakes in the surrounding area, providing a local connection to nature Westin is known for portraying. A hanging light installation is also featured in the lobby and represents elements found in the Cross Timbers region. The circular-lit rings reference the osage orange fruit commonly found in this area, and the formed acrylic pieces represent tree canopies giving guests a subtle feeling of walking through the woodlands. Both pieces were custom designed by C+TC Design Studio and executed in partnership with other manufacturers.

The Westin Dallas Fort Worth Airport hotel is located in Irving and is minutes away from Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport and near destinations such as Globe Life Park, Toyota Music Factory, Grapevine Mills shopping mall, Historic Downtown Grapevine, Las Colinas’ business and shopping district and Hackberry Creek Country Club.

The hotel provides complimentary shuttle service to the airport, complimentary on-site parking, valet parking, pet-friendly rooms, full breakfast buffet every morning, rooftop pool, in-room spa services and a fitness Gear Lending program in partnership with New Balance. The hotel’s signature restaurant and lounge, BYRN Western Grill and Lounge, offers a refined take on classic American fare, an upscale lounge and an inviting ambience. A cafe featuring Starbucks coffee products is also available for guests needing a caffeine kick or treat.

Guests can continue their active lifestyle while traveling in the renovated fitness center which features a Peloton bike and other state-of-the-art equipment. Through the Stay Well at Westin program, Gear Lending allows guests to pack light and stay fit while traveling as New Balance clothing and shoes can be delivered straight to guest rooms.