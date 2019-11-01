Southlake, Texas November 01, 2019

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.







Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces in a Drug Free Zone, a Class A Misdemeanor. Ryan Jackson Pena, Age:17, POB: Irving, TX.Listed Occupation as Student at Carroll High School and Home 3513 N Gravel Circle, Southlake, Texas.Arrested on Oct. 25, 2019 at 11:23 AM by Officer G. Rogers at 1501 W. Southlake Blvd and Charged with:







1.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces in a Drug Free Zone, a Class A Misdemeanor. Faith Yejide Fadayomi, Age: 17 POB: Arlington, TX.Listed Occupation as Cashier at Bread Zepplin and Home 2133 Kimball Hill Ct., Southlake, TX.Arrested on Oc. 28, 2019 at 9:12 AM by Officer F. Rogers at 1501 W. Southlake Blvd and Charged with;







Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle, Abraham Cortes, Age: 22, POB: not listed.Listed Occupation as Construction and Home 100?, Guan Juato, TX.Arrested on Oct. 28, 2019 at 12:29 am by Officer D. Moody and Charged with;



Velecia Jean White, Age: 61, POB: Dallas



Forgery of a Financial Instrument more than $2,500 less than $30,000. , Age: 61, POB: DallasListed as unemployed and Home 9206 Cottonwood Lane, Balch Spring, TX.Arrested on Oct. 30, 2019 at 2:20 PM at 151 W. Southlake Blvd and Charged with;