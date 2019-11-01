Southlake, Texas November 01, 2019
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Listed Occupation as Student at Carroll High School and Home 3513 N Gravel Circle, Southlake, Texas.
Arrested on Oct. 25, 2019 at 11:23 AM by Officer G. Rogers at 1501 W. Southlake Blvd and Charged with:
Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces in a Drug Free Zone, a Class A Misdemeanor.
Listed as unemployed and home 7512 Vista Creek Lane, Sachse, TX.
Arrested on Oct. 30, 2019 at 1:55 PM by Officer W. Thomas at 151 W. Southlake Blvd and Charged with;
1.) Forgery of a Financial Instrument more than $2500 less than $30,000, a State Jail Felony
2.) On a Highland Park PD Warrant for Speeding
3.) On a Highland Park PD Warrant for Voluntary Promise to Appear,
4.) On a Irving PD Warrant for Speeding
5.) On another Irving PD Warrant for Speeding
Listed Occupation as Cashier at Bread Zepplin and Home 2133 Kimball Hill Ct., Southlake, TX.
Arrested on Oc. 28, 2019 at 9:12 AM by Officer F. Rogers at 1501 W. Southlake Blvd and Charged with;
1.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces in a Drug Free Zone, a Class A Misdemeanor.
Listed Occupation as Construction and Home 100?, Guan Juato, TX.
Arrested on Oct. 28, 2019 at 12:29 am by Officer D. Moody and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle,
Listed as unemployed and Home 9206 Cottonwood Lane, Balch Spring, TX.
Arrested on Oct. 30, 2019 at 2:20 PM at 151 W. Southlake Blvd and Charged with;
Forgery of a Financial Instrument more than $2,500 less than $30,000.
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information.
Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.”
Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com