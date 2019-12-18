Colleyville, Texas December 18, 2019

Be Colleyville Proud, help launch and support the local Mother Clucker Restaurant; as the owner plans to franchise from his Colleyville base! Note the Colleyville Chamber Ribbon Cutting at 4 PM Thursday Dec. 19, 2019!

Read about this entrepreneur, David Oun.



I chose Colleyville, Tx to be the founding site of the Mother Clucker because I saw something in Colleyville that I have missed in a very long time. A small town feel in the heart of DFW. The central location makes it very accessible to everyone around and the town is more than just a community it’s an extended family. From day one of opening my doors everyone has been so welcoming and friendly it is a great place to grow and expand. I hope there are many more years to come.”

Rarely does a small community have the opportunity to help launch a business, that could grow nationwide, with it’s headquarters in Colleyville, Texas.

Located at 7171 Colleyville Blvd (ste 9) on just South of Pool Road, you will find the newest entry into Colleyville fun food location. Mother Clucker!!



“Being born in a family that specializes in the restaurant industry I was always around food, people, and family. That was the premise for starting Mother Clucker. I wanted to have a place where there was good food, for everyone to gather, and to enjoy with their friends and families. After eating out at many fried chicken dining establishments I noticed a common theme missing at all of them. They were all missing out on something small, whether it was tasteless or over breaded tenders, offering only one kind of fries, offering limited sauce options, or not having dessert. I set out to create something different, something with everything that is missing. Starting with fresh jumbo chicken tenders, we marinate for minimum 12 hours, hand breaded hand battered and made to order. Then with 8 different option of fries and 7 different sauces. Finally, with the State Fair Desserts we all know and love from Fried Oreos to Funnel Cake, Fried Twinkies and Fried Snickers to Fried Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwiches. I set out to have a place that I would be happy and proud to call my own.”

David Oun