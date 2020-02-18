Las Vegas isn’t the only “Sin City” in America. In other cities, bad things happen and stay there, too. From beer-loving Milwaukee to hedonistic New Orleans, the U.S. is filled with people behaving illicitly. No place is innocent. We all have demons.
But at some point, we all have to pay for our vices. Gambling addiction, for instance, leads to over $100 billion in losses for U.S. consumers every year. In 2018, identity theft and fraud took a toll of $14.7 billion. And every year, smoking burns an over $300 billion hole in Uncle Sam’s wallet.
Luckily for the saints among us, all American sins are not created, or distributed, equally. In order to identify the darkest corners of America, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 39 key indicators of evil deeds. Our data set ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to adult entertainment establishments per capita. Read on to see the baddest of the bad cities, the full ranking, and additional insight from a panel of experts.
In addition, to help spread awareness about HIV/AIDS, WalletHub assembled an interesting infographic exploring the impact of the disease as well as what folks are doing to fight back.
Main Findings
Most Sinful Cities in America
|Overall Rank*
|City
|WalletHub Vice Index
|‘Anger & Hatred’ Rank
|‘Jealousy’ Rank
|‘Excesses & Vices’ Rank
|‘Greed’ Rank
|‘Lust’ Rank
|‘Vanity’ Rank
|‘Laziness’ Rank
|1
|Las Vegas, NV
|60.80
|22
|13
|34
|9
|9
|4
|5
|2
|Los Angeles, CA
|56.50
|34
|56
|163
|103
|1
|1
|61
|3
|St. Louis, MO
|56.17
|1
|27
|1
|61
|20
|28
|20
|4
|Houston, TX
|53.87
|56
|31
|88
|86
|3
|5
|91
|5
|Atlanta, GA
|53.12
|29
|1
|114
|179
|4
|9
|51
|6
|Philadelphia, PA
|52.62
|8
|76
|20
|50
|6
|23
|55
|7
|Chicago, IL
|52.18
|41
|80
|74
|87
|5
|6
|62
|8
|New York, NY
|51.50
|53
|147
|151
|99
|2
|3
|31
|9
|Miami, FL
|51.07
|79
|7
|135
|114
|21
|7
|4
|10
|Denver, CO
|50.86
|40
|64
|22
|51
|8
|16
|77
|11
|Orlando, FL
|50.62
|13
|8
|57
|162
|22
|11
|37
|12
|North Las Vegas, NV
|49.99
|103
|35
|49
|9
|55
|31
|3
|13
|Dallas, TX
|48.89
|43
|22
|102
|145
|10
|8
|94
|14
|Baton Rouge, LA
|48.29
|7
|47
|18
|116
|100
|37
|14
|15
|Washington, DC
|48.27
|5
|67
|33
|26
|15
|54
|128
|16
|New Orleans, LA
|48.06
|15
|21
|9
|95
|16
|81
|11
|17
|San Francisco, CA
|48.02
|70
|10
|167
|96
|7
|13
|92
|18
|Columbia, SC
|47.73
|33
|6
|16
|26
|145
|43
|24
|19
|Cleveland, OH
|47.69
|11
|34
|28
|111
|38
|42
|19
|20
|Detroit, MI
|47.49
|3
|18
|7
|135
|26
|118
|7
|21
|Baltimore, MD
|47.47
|9
|58
|10
|109
|14
|67
|40
|22
|Portland, OR
|47.11
|93
|32
|97
|21
|13
|21
|165
|23
|Memphis, TN
|46.80
|10
|4
|70
|149
|31
|98
|39
|24
|Phoenix, AZ
|46.61
|51
|59
|54
|141
|11
|18
|72
|25
|Charleston, WV
|45.40
|14
|36
|38
|26
|58
|126
|12
|26
|Little Rock, AR
|45.36
|6
|17
|47
|136
|66
|94
|35
|27
|Cincinnati, OH
|45.25
|27
|71
|3
|85
|112
|24
|74
|28
|Tucson, AZ
|44.52
|36
|19
|51
|143
|53
|36
|44
|29
|San Diego, CA
|44.38
|153
|137
|152
|68
|18
|2
|105
|30
|Wichita, KS
|44.27
|19
|52
|101
|8
|63
|63
|96
|30
|Mobile, AL
|44.27
|57
|45
|19
|26
|70
|74
|41
|32
|Austin, TX
|44.25
|82
|78
|115
|71
|25
|12
|147
|33
|Tampa, FL
|44.23
|119
|97
|67
|123
|12
|14
|33
|33
|Henderson, NV
|44.23
|162
|43
|105
|9
|64
|71
|13
|35
|Seattle, WA
|44.05
|30
|41
|161
|59
|28
|19
|177
|36
|Pittsburgh, PA
|43.80
|17
|121
|31
|69
|113
|15
|155
|37
|Shreveport, LA
|43.38
|37
|37
|29
|106
|57
|112
|10
|38
|San Antonio, TX
|43.27
|116
|82
|44
|127
|19
|20
|52
|39
|Knoxville, TN
|43.21
|61
|91
|6
|79
|133
|26
|115
|40
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|43.18
|50
|2
|157
|170
|83
|33
|17
|41
|Birmingham, AL
|43.17
|12
|12
|30
|167
|79
|58
|53
|42
|Reno, NV
|43.13
|111
|136
|60
|2
|54
|52
|76
|43
|Billings, MT
|43.01
|39
|84
|75
|3
|86
|111
|143
|44
|Sacramento, CA
|42.71
|90
|132
|108
|24
|87
|17
|47
|45
|Richmond, VA
|42.70
|55
|113
|23
|97
|45
|34
|49
|46
|Gulfport, MS
|42.61
|94
|70
|43
|7
|32
|160
|34
|47
|Charlotte, NC
|42.56
|106
|28
|58
|107
|40
|22
|167
|48
|Kansas City, MO
|42.55
|4
|66
|26
|105
|50
|93
|151
|49
|Wilmington, DE
|42.54
|16
|15
|41
|49
|160
|117
|42
|50
|Jacksonville, FL
|42.33
|81
|24
|4
|181
|49
|32
|22
|51
|Springfield, MO
|42.31
|31
|55
|13
|129
|82
|62
|122
|52
|San Bernardino, CA
|42.02
|20
|53
|145
|62
|59
|143
|9
|53
|Indianapolis, IN
|42.02
|24
|75
|17
|163
|27
|39
|99
|54
|Missoula, MT
|41.99
|78
|23
|15
|3
|164
|138
|160
|55
|Chattanooga, TN
|41.71
|18
|29
|68
|26
|140
|89
|100
|56
|Albuquerque, NM
|41.67
|60
|11
|11
|169
|105
|48
|93
|57
|Columbus, GA
|41.54
|91
|3
|76
|146
|42
|130
|112
|58
|Minneapolis, MN
|41.20
|99
|106
|136
|18
|37
|30
|174
|59
|Tulsa, OK
|40.92
|74
|62
|84
|75
|84
|60
|36
|60
|Jackson, MS
|40.87
|45
|50
|118
|1
|135
|156
|25
|61
|Spokane, WA
|40.82
|28
|16
|56
|60
|147
|80
|145
|62
|Scottsdale, AZ
|40.66
|150
|103
|140
|52
|99
|10
|141
|63
|Columbus, OH
|40.52
|32
|100
|35
|128
|56
|46
|95
|64
|Fayetteville, NC
|40.51
|68
|44
|37
|26
|65
|87
|156
|65
|Bakersfield, CA
|40.49
|124
|49
|12
|144
|35
|50
|130
|66
|Nashville, TN
|40.17
|49
|69
|21
|153
|30
|49
|121
|67
|Fort Smith, AR
|40.10
|63
|120
|62
|26
|17
|127
|28
|68
|Anchorage, AK
|40.03
|2
|77
|96
|118
|119
|103
|149
|69
|Tempe, AZ
|39.82
|127
|39
|120
|92
|103
|45
|54
|70
|Dover, DE
|39.81
|54
|14
|36
|108
|138
|120
|56
|71
|Louisville, KY
|39.80
|64
|90
|5
|154
|61
|41
|89
|72
|Tacoma, WA
|39.52
|52
|38
|65
|67
|155
|65
|136
|73
|Juneau, AK
|39.20
|25
|5
|59
|26
|162
|168
|8
|74
|Montgomery, AL
|38.78
|75
|26
|103
|137
|73
|121
|30
|75
|Oklahoma City, OK
|38.76
|35
|115
|71
|168
|48
|55
|38
|76
|Fresno, CA
|38.73
|120
|85
|64
|121
|33
|61
|78
|77
|Oakland, CA
|38.69
|65
|9
|168
|89
|92
|76
|102
|78
|Buffalo, NY
|38.54
|71
|94
|61
|88
|144
|85
|18
|79
|Newark, NJ
|38.53
|38
|133
|148
|16
|130
|166
|2
|79
|Rapid City, SD
|38.53
|21
|156
|112
|13
|43
|153
|101
|81
|Huntington, WV
|38.51
|42
|124
|14
|26
|126
|149
|6
|82
|Huntsville, AL
|38.20
|76
|54
|85
|26
|110
|106
|81
|83
|Colorado Springs, CO
|38.12
|108
|89
|24
|91
|114
|51
|129
|84
|Milwaukee, WI
|37.86
|26
|125
|25
|122
|77
|84
|131
|85
|Glendale, AZ
|37.84
|126
|40
|69
|130
|88
|75
|60
|86
|Providence, RI
|37.80
|138
|143
|48
|5
|89
|158
|23
|87
|Aurora, CO
|37.77
|100
|87
|46
|19
|142
|131
|82
|88
|Akron, OH
|37.72
|48
|93
|42
|171
|47
|102
|73
|89
|Lubbock, TX
|37.71
|44
|96
|32
|113
|76
|108
|154
|90
|Amarillo, TX
|37.67
|59
|99
|109
|26
|36
|104
|164
|91
|Charleston, SC
|37.55
|66
|135
|40
|26
|123
|64
|144
|92
|Salt Lake City, UT
|37.45
|67
|30
|149
|166
|75
|27
|176
|93
|Tallahassee, FL
|37.31
|95
|25
|81
|173
|172
|77
|63
|94
|Riverside, CA
|37.29
|146
|95
|91
|62
|125
|57
|48
|95
|Boston, MA
|37.14
|47
|158
|99
|23
|62
|70
|138
|96
|Long Beach, CA
|37.12
|128
|57
|166
|117
|44
|53
|79
|97
|Toledo, OH
|37.07
|98
|119
|2
|156
|46
|128
|50
|98
|St. Petersburg, FL
|37.06
|92
|46
|83
|157
|120
|83
|27
|99
|Fort Worth, TX
|37.06
|121
|48
|116
|155
|60
|38
|98
|100
|Salem, OR
|36.78
|135
|116
|72
|15
|93
|92
|84
|101
|Vancouver, WA
|36.73
|131
|104
|86
|76
|137
|44
|172
|102
|Hialeah, FL
|36.31
|166
|20
|155
|148
|121
|136
|1
|103
|Omaha, NE
|35.85
|115
|128
|53
|110
|74
|66
|134
|104
|Augusta, GA
|35.69
|89
|105
|73
|146
|78
|129
|16
|105
|Raleigh, NC
|35.63
|107
|65
|139
|74
|107
|40
|179
|106
|Gilbert, AZ
|35.33
|144
|138
|55
|92
|68
|73
|118
|107
|Rochester, NY
|35.31
|83
|110
|93
|176
|128
|35
|111
|108
|Stockton, CA
|35.27
|58
|72
|132
|142
|95
|133
|80
|109
|Greensboro, NC
|35.10
|102
|86
|45
|140
|111
|78
|163
|110
|St. Paul, MN
|34.96
|139
|131
|144
|20
|101
|86
|170
|111
|Grand Rapids, MI
|34.65
|23
|159
|52
|182
|97
|72
|83
|112
|Modesto, CA
|34.64
|96
|114
|121
|72
|115
|105
|104
|113
|Sioux Falls, SD
|34.62
|73
|170
|92
|13
|149
|122
|139
|114
|Huntington Beach, CA
|34.60
|172
|74
|180
|53
|161
|29
|159
|115
|Chandler, AZ
|34.56
|158
|109
|82
|101
|109
|68
|114
|116
|Arlington, TX
|34.55
|132
|42
|146
|131
|117
|99
|88
|117
|Mesa, AZ
|34.44
|140
|111
|77
|92
|127
|79
|67
|118
|Ontario, CA
|34.17
|136
|118
|138
|62
|85
|148
|28
|119
|Garland, TX
|34.15
|101
|51
|141
|152
|41
|164
|64
|120
|Nampa, ID
|34.06
|72
|140
|123
|26
|98
|161
|59
|121
|Cheyenne, WY
|33.94
|84
|88
|111
|115
|96
|150
|113
|122
|Santa Clarita, CA
|33.70
|145
|108
|164
|53
|116
|96
|107
|123
|Irving, TX
|33.67
|142
|60
|143
|131
|72
|137
|71
|124
|Anaheim, CA
|33.56
|168
|61
|165
|53
|94
|115
|106
|125
|Casper, WY
|33.26
|80
|166
|63
|26
|80
|157
|75
|126
|Lexington-Fayette, KY
|33.18
|85
|152
|8
|180
|81
|101
|140
|127
|Pembroke Pines, FL
|33.11
|178
|33
|159
|151
|146
|141
|15
|128
|Warwick, RI
|33.09
|181
|173
|50
|5
|174
|119
|148
|129
|El Paso, TX
|33.04
|109
|175
|124
|104
|29
|100
|103
|130
|Peoria, AZ
|32.90
|143
|117
|66
|124
|71
|142
|110
|131
|Grand Prairie, TX
|32.76
|157
|68
|128
|131
|34
|172
|70
|132
|Corpus Christi, TX
|32.66
|110
|142
|89
|98
|52
|151
|120
|133
|San Jose, CA
|32.46
|152
|112
|181
|172
|51
|25
|117
|134
|Jersey City, NJ
|32.45
|148
|144
|170
|16
|134
|165
|26
|135
|Boise, ID
|32.45
|69
|153
|133
|138
|141
|91
|97
|136
|Santa Ana, CA
|32.43
|161
|73
|156
|53
|159
|124
|65
|137
|Fort Wayne, IN
|32.40
|130
|148
|27
|158
|122
|88
|124
|138
|Winston-Salem, NC
|32.32
|122
|123
|79
|26
|118
|146
|126
|139
|Honolulu, HI
|32.11
|154
|160
|171
|102
|67
|47
|119
|140
|Durham, NC
|32.05
|77
|83
|142
|26
|154
|134
|178
|141
|New Haven, CT
|32.03
|46
|81
|117
|173
|170
|171
|68
|142
|Lincoln, NE
|31.95
|62
|168
|131
|26
|152
|109
|166
|143
|Garden Grove, CA
|31.81
|156
|63
|175
|53
|158
|147
|87
|144
|Oceanside, CA
|31.73
|149
|127
|162
|77
|157
|110
|90
|145
|Brownsville, TX
|31.72
|151
|151
|147
|26
|39
|180
|21
|146
|Overland Park, KS
|31.56
|104
|154
|173
|22
|171
|95
|173
|147
|Rancho Cucamonga, CA
|31.56
|170
|134
|169
|119
|69
|97
|58
|148
|Des Moines, IA
|31.49
|97
|98
|119
|158
|129
|139
|142
|149
|Chula Vista, CA
|31.35
|167
|150
|150
|70
|131
|132
|69
|150
|Glendale, CA
|31.33
|180
|92
|178
|112
|124
|82
|86
|151
|Manchester, NH
|31.28
|86
|129
|78
|125
|176
|116
|132
|152
|Fargo, ND
|31.16
|129
|164
|160
|12
|173
|125
|136
|153
|Fontana, CA
|30.88
|163
|149
|134
|62
|104
|167
|32
|154
|Moreno Valley, CA
|30.84
|164
|101
|90
|120
|148
|173
|45
|155
|Las Cruces, NM
|30.56
|123
|145
|127
|158
|23
|169
|125
|156
|Bismarck, ND
|30.47
|88
|174
|137
|90
|136
|123
|116
|157
|Plano, TX
|30.18
|174
|79
|172
|131
|156
|69
|171
|158
|Nashua, NH
|29.66
|117
|163
|107
|84
|169
|163
|135
|159
|Aurora, IL
|29.19
|165
|157
|106
|78
|165
|178
|66
|160
|Norfolk, VA
|28.87
|112
|179
|39
|80
|106
|144
|168
|161
|Irvine, CA
|28.85
|182
|102
|182
|53
|150
|107
|161
|162
|Portland, ME
|28.67
|87
|172
|100
|26
|179
|145
|181
|163
|Oxnard, CA
|28.59
|147
|130
|129
|150
|139
|159
|108
|164
|Santa Rosa, CA
|28.27
|159
|165
|158
|72
|177
|59
|133
|165
|Worcester, MA
|28.21
|133
|167
|87
|100
|167
|135
|109
|166
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|28.07
|141
|139
|154
|158
|151
|114
|158
|167
|Yonkers, NY
|28.01
|155
|162
|176
|126
|178
|113
|46
|168
|West Valley City, UT
|27.97
|105
|107
|125
|164
|108
|181
|175
|169
|Cape Coral, FL
|27.95
|176
|146
|130
|177
|91
|152
|43
|170
|Fremont, CA
|27.63
|175
|122
|179
|25
|168
|154
|152
|171
|Laredo, TX
|27.47
|171
|178
|104
|139
|24
|176
|57
|172
|Lewiston, ME
|27.09
|114
|177
|126
|26
|102
|175
|146
|173
|Newport News, VA
|26.67
|118
|180
|122
|80
|90
|155
|162
|174
|Madison, WI
|26.62
|134
|161
|113
|165
|163
|90
|180
|175
|Bridgeport, CT
|26.28
|125
|155
|153
|173
|175
|174
|85
|176
|Columbia, MD
|26.28
|179
|126
|174
|62
|180
|162
|157
|177
|Burlington, VT
|26.14
|113
|176
|94
|26
|181
|177
|127
|178
|Port St. Lucie, FL
|25.95
|177
|141
|80
|178
|143
|170
|123
|179
|Virginia Beach, VA
|25.81
|169
|182
|110
|80
|153
|56
|169
|180
|Chesapeake, VA
|24.42
|137
|181
|95
|80
|166
|140
|153
|181
|South Burlington, VT
|24.34
|160
|171
|98
|26
|182
|179
|182
|182
|Pearl City, HI
|23.05
|173
|169
|177
|26
|132
|182
|150
*No. 1 = Most Sinful
Ask the Experts
The sins people commit every day lead many to wonder what incites them, whether certain evil acts are worse than others and how people can conquer their inner demons. We posed these questions to a panel of experts. Below, you can read their bios and thoughts on the following key questions:
- To what extent is sinful behavior innate versus influenced by your surroundings?
- What makes some cities more sinful than others? Laws? Culture?
- Is cheating within marriage becoming more or less common over time?
- Should government play a role in trying to reduce greed and consumerism?
- What are some effective strategies for combating addiction and domestic violence?
Methodology
In order to determine the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
We examined those dimensions using 39 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of sinfulness. Please note that data for metrics marked with an asterisk (*) were available at the state level only. For metrics marked with two asterisks (**), the square root of the population was used to calculate the population size in order to avoid overcompensating for minor differences across cities.
Finally, we calculated each city’s weighted average across all metrics to determine its overall score, or WalletHub Vice Index, and used the resulting scores to rank-order the cities.
Anger & Hatred – Total Points: 14.3
- Violent Crimes per 1,000 Residents: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)
- Sex Offenders per Capita: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)
- Aggravated Assault Offenses Known to Law Enforcement per 1,000 Residents: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)
- Bullying Rate*: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)
- Hate-Crime Incidents per Capita: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)
- Hate Groups per Capita: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)
- Deaths due to Firearms per Capita: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)
- Number of Mass Shootings: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)
- Presence of Terrorist Attacks: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)
Note: This is a binary metric:
- 1 – There was a terrorist attack or related incident in the city.
- 0 – There wasn’t a terrorist attack or related incident in the city.
Jealousy – Total Points: 14.3
- Thefts per 1,000 Residents: Full Weight (~4.77 Points)
- Identity-Theft Complaints per Capita: Full Weight (~4.77 Points)
- Fraud & Other Complaints per Capita: Full Weight (~4.77 Points)
Excesses & Vices – Total Points: 14.3
- Share of Obese Adults: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
- Fast-Food Establishments per Capita**: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
- Excessive Drinking: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
Note: This metric measures the age-adjusted prevalence of binge and heavy drinking among the adult population.
- DUI-Related Fatalities per Capita: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
- Share of Adult Smokers: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
- Share of Adult Coffee Drinkers: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
Note: This metric measures the share of adults who drank ready-to-drink coffee in the past six months.
- Share of Population Using Marijuana: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
Note: This metric measures the share of residents aged 12 years and older who used marijuana in the past month.
- Retail Opioid Prescriptions Dispensed per 100 Persons: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
- Drug Overdose Deaths: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
Note: This metric measures the number of deaths due to drug poisoning per 100,000 residents.
- Debt-to-Income Ratio: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
Greed – Total Points: 14.3
- Casinos per Capita**: Full Weight (~4.77 Points)
- Charitable Donations as Share of Income: Full Weight (~4.77 Points)
- Share of Adults with Gambling Disorders*: Full Weight (~4.77 Points)
Lust – Total Points: 14.3
- Adult Entertainment Establishments per Capita**: Full Weight (~2.86 Points)
- Erotic/Burlesque Events per Capita**: Full Weight (~2.86 Points)
- Google Search Interest Index for “XXX Entertainment”: Full Weight (~2.86 Points)
Note: This metric measures search interest for online adult entertainment.
- “Most Active Tinder Users” Ranking: Full Weight (~2.86 Points)
- Teen Birth Rate: Full Weight (~2.86 Points)
Note: This metric measures the number of births per 1,000 female residents aged 15 to 19 years.
Vanity – Total Points: 14.3
- Beauty Salons per Capita**: Full Weight (~4.77 Points)
- Tanning Salons per Capita**: Full Weight (~4.77 Points)
- Google Search Interest Index for “Top 5 Plastic Surgeries”: Full Weight (~4.77 Points)
Note: This metric measures search interest for the five most common plastic surgery procedures (breast augmentation, liposuction, rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty and facelift) as a share of the national average.
Laziness – Total Points: 14.3
- Share of Adults Not Exercising: Full Weight (~2.38 Points)
- Average Weekly Hours Worked: Full Weight (~2.38 Points)
- Volunteer Rate: Full Weight (~2.38 Points)
- Average Daily Time Spent Watching TV*: Full Weight (~2.38 Points)
- High School Dropout Rate: Full Weight (~2.38 Points)
Note: This metric was adjusted by the poverty rate.
- Disconnected Youth (16-24) Rate: Full Weight (~2.38 Points)
Note: Disconnected youth are teenagers and young adults between the ages of 16 and 24 who are neither in school nor working.