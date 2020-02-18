|
|February 06, 2010 Colleyville, Texas
Arrests in Colleyville
by Linda Baker
The following is the Booking Report for arrestees checked in through the Colleyville Justice Center jail facility for the period between January 29, 2010 and February 02, 2010. *Note: All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
|February 06, 2010 Letter to Editor
Travis Hutton Died 1/21/10
He was our grandson and we saw the article you wrote about his death. We were very displeased and felt it was written in bad taste, was unkind and derogatory. All you mentioned were his police records and you published a police picture.
You could have published his graduation picture, but you didn’t. You obviously didn’t talk to his parents, grandparents or the principal of his school to learn that he was an intelligent, happy and charismatic young man. He was 18 and almost 19 and had been living away from his parents and grandparents for months, from what we were told. You didn’t know many facts about him or the type of family he had.
|February 06, 2010 Grapevine, Texas
Police Blotter for Grapevine
Indecency with Child Report is 7 to 9 years after the alleged event.
|February 06, 2010 North Richland Hills, Texas
NRH Police Target Seatbelt Violators Under DPS Grant
The North Richland Hills Police Department will be targeting individuals who fail to wear their seatbelts. Beginning on February 22, 2010 this Department will be joining other state and local law enforcement agencies in stepping up seat belt enforcement. A grant from the Texas Department of Transportation provides funds that allow the department to increase enforcement efforts with the program commonly known as “Click it or Ticket”.
|February 06, 2010 Southlake, Texas
Crime Summary for Southlake
Southlake Department of Public Safety Weekly Report in PDF January 25, 2010 through January 31, 2010
|February 06, 2010 Southlake
Carroll Realigned Into District 7-5A
The University Interscholastic League released its biennial realignment and reclassification Monday morning. The Carroll Dragons will have almost an entirely new set of opponents as they move to District 7-5A for the next two years. Carroll will be joining two new Class 5A schools and one familiar one.
|February 06, 2010 Colleyville, Texas
Police Blotter for Colleyville
by Linda Baker|
Another New Home Burglary Nets Thief More Than $7,000 in Appliance and Materials
1/29/10 Burglary of a Building at 6505 Tarlbot Trail in the Villas of Colleyville. Rhonda G. Berry of Crest Haven Custom Homes advised Officer John Arenz at 11:40 AM that the unoccupied new house had been forcibly entered and appliances stolen. Double wooden doors were damaged ($1,000) along with the flooring ($200) when the burglars removed the heavy KitchenAide stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator ($5,500) and a Danby stainless steel wine refrigerator ($757.75). Detective Bob Etheridge is investigating.
|February 06, 2010 Southlake
Rep. Vicki Truitt Announces Annual Coffee Tour Through District 98
I’d like to hear what’s on your mind, and the coffee’s on me,” states Rep. Vicki Truitt (R-Keller) today when she announced her Annual District 98 Coffee Tour.
|February 06, 2010 Southlake
Southlake Police Conclude Their Investigation of Dec. 26 Deadly Accident of Lonesome Dove Road
Vehicle never slowed down before hitting a tree and flipping upside down in pond
The Southlake Department of Public Safety has concluded the accident investigation. The following is a synopsis of the Southlake investigation.
|February 06, 2010 Little Known Facts
Little Known Facts
Exclusive of Local News Only.com – Nelson Thibodeaux
Perfect Murder
If I were to ask you who is the most famous, and perhaps favorite, murder mystery author in modern times, who would you say? Mickey Spillane maybe…John Grissom? There’s a bunch of them, aren’t there? Did you know that murder mysteries are the biggest selling line of books in the world? They are!Well, I think a huge number of folks would say Agatha Christy is the most famous, and even if she isn’t your favorite, you certainly have heard of her. She may just be the most famous world wide of all of them. And my favorite story of course is the one involving murder, adultery and revenge.
|February 06, 2010 Southlake
Southlake’s Municipal Court’s New Location Monday Feb 8
The City of Southlake Municipal Court will be moving from its current location in Town Hall to its new home at DPS Headquarters located at 600 State Street. The first day of business in the new space will be Monday, February 8th.
“We are pleased to be moving to our new facility,” said Sean Leonard, Deputy Director of Finance. “Our goal is to achieve a seamless transition and provide expert customer service.”
|February 11, 2010 Colleyville, Texas
Colleyville Citizens Can Stop Tax Increase on All Your Utilities
a Column by Nelson Thibodeaux
Colleyville Crime District Board Would Use Obscure Law That Went Into Effect January 2010 to Cram New Taxes On Every Residential Utility Bill
A “sales tax” was understood by me and overwhelmingly by the voters of Colleyville as a tax on goods purchased within the city limits. In this fashion Colleyville voters would have the advantage of not footing the entire bill.
However, the infinite wisdom of our state legislature passed a new opportunity to tax its citizens as explained in an email from Jennifer Fadden, Colleyville City Manager.
|February 16, 2010 Colleyville, TX
Colleyville Arrests
The following is the Booking Report for arrestees checked in through the Colleyville Justice Center jail facility for the period between February 03, 2010 and February 10, 2010. *Note: All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
GERALD EUGENE PERRY, 46, of 3815 Avondale in St. Louis, MO. Colleyville PD – Soliciting Without a Permit. Arrested at 2900 Summertree Lane at 1:42 PM on 2/08/2010 by Officer John Arenz. Perry listed his occupation as Magazine Sales for Destiny Sales, Inc. Paid fine; released at 2:09 PM on 2/08/10.
|February 15, 2010 Letter to Editor
Feb.15, 2010
Please vote for Jim Truitt for Tarrant County Clerk. I have known Jim and Vicki Truitt since 1990, when Jim was elected mayor of Richland Hills.
Since that time, Jim has held leadership positions in many political, civic and charitable organizations. For a listing, see www.JimTruitt.com.
Jim’s business experience also makes him very well qualified for this job. He has owned his own business for over 25 years. Prior to that, he was in charge of productivity improvement at a large corporation that employed hundreds of employees and had a multi-million dollar annual budget. Jim Truitt will serve the citizens of Tarrant County very well.
Please vote for him in the Republican primary February 16th-26th or on March 2nd.
Sincerely,
Elizabeth Sheppard
Richland Hills, TX 76118
Feb.13, 2010
I’m thinking this new tax will not only be a burden on Colleyville residents but will make it harder to fill up all the empty commercial buildings around town.
Lila Coley
Editor’s Note
We believe as written the proposed tax will be only on residential services. This does not take away your point about empty commercial buildings. Perhaps the city council should place more emphasis on generating sales tax than finding new innovative ways to place more tax burden on homeowners.
Feb.12, 2010
Taylor- Kelly
Thank you so much for the article on Kelly and my ‘favorite’ Mr. Taylor regarding taxes. You need to speak to Ellen Lopez. She is hot on the trail and after our elected officials to be accountable to the citizens. If you would like more info about the very blunt letter she sent to Kelly, let me know and I will get her permission to send it to you.
Angela Kahle
|February 12, 2010 Colleyville, Texas
Colleyville Citizen Recounts Bobcat Invasion
Story by Sean Trusty
I know there have been many reports of coyotes in the area – just thought you might be interested in our experience with bobcats last night. We live off of L.D. Locket and Reagan in Colleyville. Last night at about 4 am we woke up to noise in the backyard We have a pen with chickens and turkeys and we could tell there was something trying to get them.
|February 12, 2010 Letters to Editor
Little Known Facts
In the edition received Feb 6 2010, you had a section titled “Little Known Facts.” Perhaps your fact checker should also check spellings.
There is not great murder mystery writer named Agatha Christy.
|February 12, 2010 Grapevine
Grapevine Police Donate Phones to S.A.L.T.
The Grapevine Police Department recently donated 290 used cell phones to the S.A.L.T. (Seniors And Law enforcement Together) Council of Tarrant County. The S.A.L.T. Council is a local senior advisory council made up of representatives from seniors groups in the community.
|February 16, 2010 Colleyville, Texas
POST-SNOWSTORM CLEAN-UP SCHEDULED SATURDAY
To assist citizens with post-snowstorm clean-up, the city of Colleyville has scheduled a special one-day, citywide collection service for downed trees and brush. The service is scheduled Saturday, Feb. 20. Residents will not be charged for this special run, which will be conducted by the city’s trash and recycle provider, IESI.
|February 20, 2010 Colleyville, Texas
Helen Lear Died Thursday Feb. 18
If you lived in Colleyville for very long and if you vote you met Helen
Helen Lear of Colleyville was 78The diminutive lady was all business when working the election process in Colleyville.
Helen had oversight of the polls during the most contentious elections in the City of Colleyville and was known for running a tight ship but always with a smile. Until she fell ill, Helen worked every election for more than 20 years. She first moved to Colleyville in 1967.
Visitation will be at J.E. Foust Funeral Home at 523 S. Main in Grapevine on Sunday from 2pm until 4pm.
|February 19, 2010 Colleyville, Texas
Citizens Prevail.. Crime District Tax Increase Goes Down in Flames But Now Answer the Question:
How does a city that spends more money during a fiscal year than it takes not be in deficit spending?
The short answer to your question is: expenses have not exceeded revenues. I am comfortable with that fact but want City Management to prove it to me before releasing the numbers. Councilman Stan Hall, in an email response Feb. 19, 2010.
|February 19, 2010 Grapevine, Texas
Grapevine Cops Chase Suspect 127 miles!
On Friday, 2/19/2010 at about 3:22 am, a Grapevine Police Officer initialed a traffic stop on a 1995 Toyota Corolla on the suspicion of DWI. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was engaged.
|February 16, 2010 Southlake, TX
Southlake Police Blotter
|February 16, 2010 Colleyville, TX
Colleyville Police Blotter
|February 13, 2010 North Richland Hills, TX
Tree Limbs to be Collected on Wednesday
The City of North Richland Hills has scheduled Wednesday, February 17, as a special collection day for tree limbs downed by the recent snow storm. Residents are asked to place all limbs and tree debris on the curb by 7 a.m. on Wednesday, February 17. The limbs do not need to be bundled for this special collection. Larger limbs need to be cut to a size where they can be manually lifted by a person.
|February 12, 2010 Little Known Facts
Little Known Facts
Exclusive of Local News Only.com – Nelson Thibodeaux
Food and Games
According to what we could find on him and there’s more than you might think, Bernard Xavier Philippe de Marigny de Mandeville was no winner. Ever heard of him? No, I didn’t think so, and unless you were involved in a particular kind of employment, you probably would never hear of him. But that doesn’t change the fact that what he did has made a large impact on our country and started an industry that has grown to huge proportions.
|February 19, 2010 Letters to Editor
This week Ed Havran celebrates his 89th birthday and 65 years anniversary – Congratulations Ed and Muriel Havran!
|February 16, 2010 Colleyville, TX
Colleyville Arrests
The following is the Booking Report for arrestees checked in through the Colleyville Justice Center jail facility for the period between February 03, 2010 and February 10, 2010. *Note: All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
GERALD EUGENE PERRY, 46, of 3815 Avondale in St. Louis, MO. Colleyville PD – Soliciting Without a Permit. Arrested at 2900 Summertree Lane at 1:42 PM on 2/08/2010 by Officer John Arenz. Perry listed his occupation as Magazine Sales for Destiny Sales, Inc. Paid fine; released at 2:09 PM on 2/08/10.
|February 23, 2010 Grapevine, Texas
Suspect That Led Grapevine Police on 127 Mile Chase Friday is a 23 Yr. Old Grapevine Resident on Parole From a 5- Year Prison Sentence
Mug Shot from Sheriff’s Department in Van Zandt Co. where Kieran Richard Duffy was finally apprehended.
|February 23, 2010 Southlake, TX
Southlake Police Blotter
|February 23, 2010 Little Known Facts
Little Known Facts
Exclusive of Local News Only.com – Nelson Thibodeaux
Party City
“Now, if you are going to have a town like this,” said Jacob Sloan “you’re going to need some rules and a few laws to keep it sane.” And it looks like he was right. You may think you know a bit of the history about the infamous gambling and party mecca built on the outskirts of more civilized areas, but you may not, and that is especially true with what they are trying to accomplish today.
|February 26, 2010 Colleyville, TX
Truitt’s Decision to Pay For a
Political Mailing Endorsing a
Colleyville GOP Precinct Chair Has Some Supporters Steaming Hot
Incumbent District 98 State Representative Vicki Truitt’s decision, while embroiled in her own raucous re-election campaign, to spend her campaign funds on a precinct chair race has many supporters scratching their head.
|February 23, 2010 Colleyville
CWC Fashions Fund Philanthropy
The Colleyville Woman’s Club 25th Annual Luncheon and Fashion Show Benefit “Rhythm and Hues” will be full of fun, fashion and fun-raising! The rendezvous point is the Hyatt Regency DFW Hotel on March 26, 2010. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.
|February 23, 2010 Keller, Texas
Bear Creek Art Gala Benefits Young Artists of Texas
The Young Artists of Texas (YAT) is hosting the 3rd Annual Bear Creek Art Gala on April 17th from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the First American Banquet Center at Solana in Westlake. Guests will dance to a disco beat with live music provided by “LeFreak” and will feast on delicious food and drink while surrounded by artists and their work. Dust off those bell bottoms and dress “cocktail disco” for a Gala night to remember!
|February 26, 2010 Letters to Editor Update
Feb 2010 Letters to the Editor
Read Complete Letters Featured Below
|February 26, 2010
Lopez Stirs up Activity and a State Rep pays money to get rid of her.
Thanks Mr. Thibodeaux for writing this article. Who would have ever thought my neighbor Ellen Lopez would stir up activity in order for a State Rep to pay money to get rid of her!
|February 26, 2010
Bobcat
I loved Sammie Bolling’s response about the killing of the bobcat to the lady who didn’t want the bobcat killed. It made me laugh out loud.
|February 25, 2010
Chicago and Washington style Politics need to stay where they belong, NOT in North Texas.
No matter who you may have been considering to vote for in Texas House District 98 before the yellow signs went up, hopefully now you will all be convinced to stick with a proven winner with Class in the person of Vicki Truitt.
|February 23, 2010 Colleyville, TX
Colleyville Library and Lions Club Join for Vision Fair Saturday March 6
In conjunction with the Colleyville Lions Club, the Colleyville Public Library will host a Vision Fair on Saturday, March 6, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The general vision screenings are available for all ages. The event is free and open to the public.
|February 26, 2010 Colleyville, TX
Truitt’s Decision to Pay For a
Political Mailing Endorsing a
Colleyville GOP Precinct Chair Has Some Supporters Steaming Hot
Incumbent District 98 State Representative Vicki Truitt’s decision, while embroiled in her own raucous re-election campaign, to spend her campaign funds on a precinct chair race has many supporters scratching their head.
|February 27, 2010 Colleyville, Texas
Arrests in Colleyville
Booking Report for arrestees checked in through the Colleyville Justice Center jail facility for the period between February 10, 2010 and February 25, 2010.
KIMBERLY SUE KELLY, of 2571 Hall Johnson Road in Grapevine. Colleyville PD – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. Arrested at 2300 Cheek Sparger Road at 2:01 AM on 2/19/10 by Officer Tanner Mahan. Kelly listed her occupation as Real Estate for Remax. Her BMW 325 was not towed. Appearance Bond; released at 10:27 AM on 2/19/10
|February 27, 2010 Colleyville, Texas
Colleyville Research and Cosmetic Treatment Center Announces Plans For Additional Clinical Trial After Product Is Seen as a Pallative Treatment For Skin Problems Related To Cancer Patients Using Chemotherapy (includes video)
Colleyville based Texas Beauty Institute announced today plans for additional clinical trials for the product DermaLastyl®. President of Texas Beauty Institute Nelson Thibodeaux developed a protocol for painless cosmetic recovery treatments using a clinical strength formula of DermaLastyl® called Iontophoresis Elastin Infusion Therapy™. The research and development of the protocol resulted from an agreement with Dr. Burt Ensley the microbiologist that first discovered the ingredient “elastatropin.” Elastatropin is a genetically engineered human protein evolving from plant bio-technology.
TBI also developed and owns the Registered Trademark Chiro950® Microcurrent unit used in the iontophoresis process.
|February 27, 2010 Colleyville, Texas
Deanne Ayers Announces Candidacy for GCISD Board of Trustees, Place 3
Deanne Ayers of Colleyville has informed the media of her candidacy for Place 3 Trustee on the Grapevine Colleyville ISD Board. The election has been set for Saturday, May 8, 2010. Early voting begins April 26, 2010.
|February 27, 2010 Colleyville, Texas
CHHS LaCrosse PreSeason
|February 28, 2010 Letters to Editor Update
Feb 2010 Letters to the Editor Read Complete Letters Featured Below
|February 28, 2010
The Facts…Rep Truitt cannot defend, nor deny the FACTS!
Vicki Truitt would have GOP voter in District 98 believe that she supports true conservative Republican values and ideology.Unfortunately for Ms. Truitt, the FACTS just do not show that to be true. I am just a humble GOP conservative resident of District 98. And after learning of all the disputes going on in this primary election in my own district, I decided to to my own fact finding. Here are the
facts:
Read this entire email and others.
|February 28, 2010
Truitt received bad advice for her “October Surprise”
The surprise is on Mrs. Truitt. Although she pays her consultants well, they have failed her. They told her that she didn’t have to have Tea Party principles in order to brandish the name on her postcards. They told her that the turnout would be small – to focus on targeted multipage mailers personally attacking her opponent. Her hired hands were wrong on all counts.
Giovanni Capriglione
SouthlakeRead this entire email and others.
|February 26, 2010
Lopez Stirs up Activity and a State Rep pays money to get rid of her.
Thanks Mr. Thibodeaux for writing this article. Who would have ever thought my neighbor Ellen Lopez would stir up activity in order for a State Rep to pay money to get rid of her!
|February 26, 2010
Bobcat
I loved Sammie Bolling’s response about the killing of the bobcat to the lady who didn’t want the bobcat killed. It made me laugh out loud.
|February 25, 2010
Chicago and Washington style Politics need to stay where they belong, NOT in North Texas.
No matter who you may have been considering to vote for in Texas House District 98 before the yellow signs went up, hopefully now you will all be convinced to stick with a proven winner with Class in the person of Vicki Truitt.
|February 27, 2010 Colleyville,
Money Donated to Vicki Truitt’s Campaign is Spent in Retaliation Against Tea Party Candidates She Thinks Are Part of a Conspiracy to Defeat Her Re-election
a Column by Nelson Thibodeaux
Truitt Campaign Funds Spent for Endorsements of Candidates not Supported by Donors Could Result in Long-Term Political Damage and Suspicion
Vicki Truitt talking to constitutes during her Coffee Tour Stop in Colleyville on Friday Feb. 26, 2010.
State Representative Vicki Truitt was interviewed at the Coffee Tour stop in Colleyville for this column.
|February 27, 2010 Colleyville, Texas
Police Blotter for Colleyville
by Linda Baker
More than $28,000 in valuable stolen from unlocked car on Jo Will…Want to help out thieves? LEAVE VALUABLES IN PLAIN VIEW IN YOUR VEHICLE AND LEAVE IT UNLOCK FOR EASIER ACCESS
2/15/10 Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, not by forced entry, at 7205 Jo Will Street. Angela M. Richards, 39, advised Officer Josh Johnson that her unlocked vehicle had been burglarized and some very valuable jewelry, along with irreplaceable personal items and papers had been stolen. Among the missing items was a 1 carat emerald cut solitaire ring with baggets set in gold ($13,000), diamond hoop earrings gold with pearl dangles ($500), 2 carat loose diamond ($15,000), kids fingerprint cards, kids baby teeth and snips of hair, two Wills and a life insurance policy. Detective Kevin Walling is investigating the incident.
|February 28, 2010 Editor Column
Sadly Representative Truitt Has Made Her Decision
by Nelson Thibodeaux Responding
LNO is sending out a special broadcast in fairness to my friend State Representative Vicki Truitt.
As has been the history with Vicki, she has always been responsive in the past and responded to a written inquiry concerning cost and further explanation of the massive postcard blitz paid for her campaign supporting Precinct Chairs.
|March 3, 2010 Colleyville, TexasLehrmann, Green expected to be in GOP runoff for Supreme Court
by Nelson Thibodeaux
District Judge Debra Lehrmann of the 360th Judicial District of Texas has been a NE Tarrant County resident for 30 years. Judge Lehrmann is an acknowledged legal scholar and published author who has been on the bench for more than 22 years, including 9 years as District Judge. In 2003, Governor Rick Perry appointed Judge Lehrmann to represent Texas on the National Commission on Uniform State Laws where she serves as Chair of the Committee for the Uniform Relocation Act.
Rick Green served as State Representative from 1999 – 2003. In the 77th Legislative Session, Representative Green helped establish “Celebrate Freedom Week’, which requires an emphasis on the teaching of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution for one week every year. Currently Green is a speaker for WallBuilders, an organization dedicated to presenting America’s forgotten history and heroes, with an emphasis on moral, religious and constitutional heritage. Mr. Green emphasizes that he is not an attorney or a judge.
The runoff will be April 13th.
February 28, 2010 Colleyville, Texas
Truitt Responds to Critics Over Postcard Mailings
Note this response was stamped as being sent on Saturday February 27, however was not Representative Truitt’s email on file and went to the Spam Filter. This email was read by LNO after the column written “Good Rep Off Her Game” by the editor of LNO.
Here’s a response to your inquiry. From my perspective, this is not about Mr. Taylor. It IS about ME and my re-election.
I consider this campaign expense for cards for precinct chair candidates to be quite legitimate because the persons opposing the individuals for whom I mailed out cards are actively campaigning against me.
Read Entire Response
|February 27, 2010 Colleyville
CWC Fashions Fund Philanthropy
The Colleyville Woman’s Club 25th Annual Luncheon and Fashion Show Benefit “Rhythm and Hues” will be full of fun, fashion and fun-raising! The rendezvous point is the Hyatt Regency DFW Hotel on March 26, 2010. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.
|February 26, 2010 Colleyville, TX
Truitt’s Decision to Pay For a
Political Mailing Endorsing a
Colleyville GOP Precinct Chair Has Some Supporters Steaming Hot
Incumbent District 98 State Representative Vicki Truitt’s decision, while embroiled in her own raucous re-election campaign, to spend her campaign funds on a precinct chair race has many supporters scratching their head.
|February 27, 2010 Little Known Facts
Little Known Facts
Exclusive of Local News Only.com – Nelson Thibodeaux
American Hero
There is at least one distinctive landmark at Lime Rock, and that is the lighthouse. If you have never been there, Lime Rock is at the entrance to the inner harbor at Newport, Rhode Island. And it’s there on Lime Rock at the lighthouse, that a true American hero lived. Not one who fought a great battle or war, but one who was instead responsible for saving a lot of lives. A peace time hero, but a hero nonetheless.
