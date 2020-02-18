February 11, 2010 Colleyville, Texas

Colleyville Citizens Can Stop Tax Increase on All Your Utilities

a Column by Nelson Thibodeaux

Colleyville Crime District Board Would Use Obscure Law That Went Into Effect January 2010 to Cram New Taxes On Every Residential Utility Bill

A “sales tax” was understood by me and overwhelmingly by the voters of Colleyville as a tax on goods purchased within the city limits. In this fashion Colleyville voters would have the advantage of not footing the entire bill. However, the infinite wisdom of our state legislature passed a new opportunity to tax its citizens as explained in an email from Jennifer Fadden, Colleyville City Manager.

February 16, 2010 Colleyville, TX

Colleyville Arrests

GERALD EUGENE PERRY, 46, of 3815 Avondale in St. Louis, MO. Colleyville PD – Soliciting Without a Permit. Arrested at 2900 Summertree Lane at 1:42 PM on 2/08/2010 by Officer John Arenz. Perry listed his occupation as Magazine Sales for Destiny Sales, Inc. Paid fine; released at 2:09 PM on 2/08/10.

Please vote for Jim Truitt for Tarrant County Clerk. I have known Jim and Vicki Truitt since 1990, when Jim was elected mayor of Richland Hills. Since that time, Jim has held leadership positions in many political, civic and charitable organizations. For a listing, see www.JimTruitt.com. Jim’s business experience also makes him very well qualified for this job. He has owned his own business for over 25 years. Prior to that, he was in charge of productivity improvement at a large corporation that employed hundreds of employees and had a multi-million dollar annual budget. Jim Truitt will serve the citizens of Tarrant County very well. Please vote for him in the Republican primary February 16th-26th or on March 2nd.

Sincerely,

Elizabeth Sheppard

Richland Hills, TX 76118 Feb.13, 2010

I’m thinking this new tax will not only be a burden on Colleyville residents but will make it harder to fill up all the empty commercial buildings around town.

Lila Coley

Editor’s Note

We believe as written the proposed tax will be only on residential services. This does not take away your point about empty commercial buildings. Perhaps the city council should place more emphasis on generating sales tax than finding new innovative ways to place more tax burden on homeowners. Feb.12, 2010

Taylor- Kelly

Thank you so much for the article on Kelly and my ‘favorite’ Mr. Taylor regarding taxes. You need to speak to Ellen Lopez. She is hot on the trail and after our elected officials to be accountable to the citizens. If you would like more info about the very blunt letter she sent to Kelly, let me know and I will get her permission to send it to you.

Angela Kahle February 12, 2010 Colleyville, Texas

Colleyville Citizen Recounts Bobcat Invasion

Story by Sean Trusty

I know there have been many reports of coyotes in the area – just thought you might be interested in our experience with bobcats last night. We live off of L.D. Locket and Reagan in Colleyville. Last night at about 4 am we woke up to noise in the backyard We have a pen with chickens and turkeys and we could tell there was something trying to get them. February 12, 2010 Letters to Editor



Little Known Facts

In the edition received Feb 6 2010, you had a section titled “Little Known Facts.” Perhaps your fact checker should also check spellings. There is not great murder mystery writer named Agatha Christy. February 12, 2010 Grapevine

Grapevine Police Donate Phones to S.A.L.T.

The Grapevine Police Department recently donated 290 used cell phones to the S.A.L.T. (Seniors And Law enforcement Together) Council of Tarrant County. The S.A.L.T. Council is a local senior advisory council made up of representatives from seniors groups in the community.

February 18, 2010 Colleyville, TX

2010 Texas Great Warrant Round Up

The Warrant Division of Colleyville Police will Participate in Round Up

A news conference is scheduled at 10 am

on Friday to announce this year’s plan to aggressively pursue and arrest outstanding

arrest warrants. Colleyville’s warrant division headed by Officer Fossett will participate. Fossett announced, “We will be making arrests of persons who have failed to pay their fines due to Colleyville Courts or other area municipal courts. We will be actively seeking to arrest you at home, at work, at the gym or wherever we find you. There will be many officers available to make arrests during this annual event.” You may pay your fines in person at the Colleyville Municipal Court, or online at www.colleyville.com. Payments for Capias warrants can be made by paying with cash, check, money order or by credit card (MASTERCARD only, no VISA) there will be a 3.5% convenience fee charged to your Mastercard if paid in person and 4.5% charge if paid online.

February 22, 2010 Letters to Editor

Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor:

Thanks to LNO for advising the citizens about this latest attempt to impose a stealth tax on the citizens of Colleyville-and before we even knew about it or could do anything to stop it. Our “newspaper” for this area certainly did not pick up on this backdoor ploy and if it ever does, will certainly not credit LNO for having done it first. It is obvious that this was an attempt to get a tax passed “under the radar.”

Read more. February 18, 2010 Colleyville, TX

POST-SNOWSTORM CLEAN-UP SCHEDULED SATURDAY

To assist citizens with post-snowstorm clean-up, the city of Colleyville has scheduled a special one-day, citywide collection service for downed trees and brush. The service is scheduled Saturday, Feb. 20. Residents will not be charged for this special run, which will be conducted by the city’s trash and recycle provider, IESI.

February 20, 2010 Colleyville, Texas

Helen Lear Died Thursday Feb. 18

If you lived in Colleyville for very long and if you vote you met Helen Helen Lear of Colleyville was 78

The diminutive lady was all business when working the election process in Colleyville.

Helen had oversight of the polls during the most contentious elections in the City of Colleyville and was known for running a tight ship but always with a smile. Until she fell ill, Helen worked every election for more than 20 years. She first moved to Colleyville in 1967.



Visitation will be at J.E. Foust Funeral Home at 523 S. Main in Grapevine on Sunday from 2pm until 4pm.

February 19, 2010 Colleyville, Texas

Citizens Prevail.. Crime District Tax Increase Goes Down in Flames But Now Answer the Question:

How does a city that spends more money during a fiscal year than it takes not be in deficit spending?

The short answer to your question is: expenses have not exceeded revenues. I am comfortable with that fact but want City Management to prove it to me before releasing the numbers. Councilman Stan Hall, in an email response Feb. 19, 2010. February 19, 2010 Grapevine, Texas

Grapevine Cops Chase Suspect 127 miles!

On Friday, 2/19/2010 at about 3:22 am, a Grapevine Police Officer initialed a traffic stop on a 1995 Toyota Corolla on the suspicion of DWI. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was engaged. February 16, 2010 Southlake, TX

Southlake Police Blotter February 16, 2010 Colleyville, TX

Colleyville Police Blotter February 13, 2010 North Richland Hills, TX

Tree Limbs to be Collected on Wednesday

The City of North Richland Hills has scheduled Wednesday, February 17, as a special collection day for tree limbs downed by the recent snow storm. Residents are asked to place all limbs and tree debris on the curb by 7 a.m. on Wednesday, February 17. The limbs do not need to be bundled for this special collection. Larger limbs need to be cut to a size where they can be manually lifted by a person. February 12, 2010 Little Known Facts

Little Known Facts

Exclusive of Local News Only.com – Nelson Thibodeaux

Food and Games

According to what we could find on him and there’s more than you might think, Bernard Xavier Philippe de Marigny de Mandeville was no winner. Ever heard of him? No, I didn’t think so, and unless you were involved in a particular kind of employment, you probably would never hear of him. But that doesn’t change the fact that what he did has made a large impact on our country and started an industry that has grown to huge proportions.

February 19, 2010 Letters to Editor

This week Ed Havran celebrates his 89th birthday and 65 years anniversary – Congratulations Ed and Muriel Havran!

February 16, 2010 Colleyville, TX

Colleyville Arrests

February 23, 2010 Grapevine, Texas

Suspect That Led Grapevine Police on 127 Mile Chase Friday is a 23 Yr. Old Grapevine Resident on Parole From a 5- Year Prison Sentence



Mug Shot from Sheriff’s Department in Van Zandt Co. where Kieran Richard Duffy was finally apprehended.

February 23, 2010 Southlake, TX

Southlake Police Blotter

February 23, 2010 Little Known Facts

Little Known Facts

Exclusive of Local News Only.com – Nelson Thibodeaux

Party City

“Now, if you are going to have a town like this,” said Jacob Sloan “you’re going to need some rules and a few laws to keep it sane.” And it looks like he was right. You may think you know a bit of the history about the infamous gambling and party mecca built on the outskirts of more civilized areas, but you may not, and that is especially true with what they are trying to accomplish today.