February 17, 2020
March 3rd GOP Primary Endorsements
President of the United States
Donald Trump
“President Trump’s first term has been a tour de force of reform, but more is needed. He is ready to deliver, but he cannot do it alone. The swamp was awakened to the existential threat posed by Donald Trump and Americans wanting their country back. If we stop now, the swamp will overwhelm us.Texas voters must choose if they will cower before the power of the swamp or stand united for American greatness.” (read more here)
Railroad Commissioner
Ryan Sitton
“Ryan Sitton has been an articulate and competent leader and an example of what conservatives should do when elected to public office, Ryan Sitton knows that the state’s economy grows the most when government stays out of the way, and we are proud to endorse him for re-election to the Railroad Commission.” (read more here)
Congress
|Name
|Office
|Campaign Status
|Louie Gohmert
|Congressional District 1
|Running for re-election
|Van Taylor
|Congressional District 3
|Running for re-election
|John Ratcliffe
|Congressional District 4
|Running for re-election
|Lance Gooden
|Congressional District 5
|Running for re-election
|Ron Wright
|Congressional District 6
|Running for re-election
|Chris Putnam
|Congressional District 12
|Challenging incumbent Kay Granger
|Chris Ekstrom
|Congressional District 13
|Running for an open seat
|Randy Weber
|Congressional District 14
|Running for re-election
|George Hindman
|Congressional District 17
|Running for an open seat
|Chip Roy
|Congressional District 21
|Running for re-election
|Michael Cloud
|Congressional District 27
|Running for re-election
Texas House
|Name
|Office
|Campaign Status
|Marian Knowlton
|House District 31
|Running against incumbent Democrat Ryan Guillen
|Jon Francis
|House District 60
|Running for an open seat
|Kyle Biedermann
|House District 73
|Running for re-election
|Jeff Cason
|House District 92
|Running for an open seat
|Tony Tinderholt
|House District 94
|Running for re-election
|Samuel Smith
|House District 107
|Running against incumbent Democrat Victoria Neave
Judicial Elections
|Name
|Office
|Jurisdiction
|Gina Parker
|Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3
|Statewide
|James Lombardino
|First Court of Appeals, Place 5
|Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Grimes, Harris, Waller, and Washington Counties
|George Flint
|401st District Court
|Collin County
|Jim Johnson
|431st District Court
|Denton County
|Eric Yollick
|457th District Court
|Montgomery County
Local Elections PCT 3323 Colleyville
|Name
|Office
|Campaign Status
|Tim Crabtree
|Precinct Chair 3323
|Running to replace Karl Meeks
|Name
|Office
|Campaign Status
|Darrell Hale
|Collin County Commissioner Precinct 3
|Running for re-election
|Billy Graff
|Montgomery County Commissioner Precinct 1
|Running for an open seat