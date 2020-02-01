Grapevine Man Charged with Felony
GRAPEVINE, Texas – Grapevine Police issued an arrest warrant for Indecency with a Child-Sexual Contact.
55-year-old Jeffrey Brooks faces a charge of Indecency with a Child-Sexual Contact, a second degree felony. He turned himself in for the warrant on January 28, 2020, and was released after posting a $25,000 bond.
Brooks is accused of making sexual contact with an 8-year-old girl in 2005 at Grapevine Faith Christian School.
The victim came forward in late 2019, after learning Brooks was employed as a teacher at South Euless Elementary.
No other allegations have been made against Brooks. Any parent who believes their child could be a victim should contact Grapevine Police or their local law enforcement agency immediately.
Arrest Warrant Details
BROOKS JEFFREY WARD COG 20-237F1