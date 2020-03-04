Dear Mr. Thibodeaux:

Hello from Steve Vitoff, age 67, of Huntington NY . . . . but earlier from Massapequa, NY.

I am sure you recall writing this remarkable obituary for Chief Joe Tozzi back in 2003:

http://archive.localnewsonly.com/01newlno/clvnews/1114tozzi03.htm

As it turns out, I have posted your article every couple of years on the Massapequa page on Facebook.

Mr. Tozzi’s life was surely interesting and amazing enough on its own . . . . without the great treatment you gave it 17 years ago. I think one of Joe’s relatives is a member of the Facebook group.

In any case, I thought it would be fun for you to know that an intriguing part of the NT opus still catches people’s eyes up here on Long Island!

All the best,

Steve Vitoff