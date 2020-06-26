Southlake, Texas Recent Arrests, June 26, 2020
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Listed Occupation as Chief Financial Officer in Investments and Home 902 Canterbury Ct., Southlake, TX.
Arrested On June 23, 2020 at 1:06 PM by Officer D. Mowdy at 2175 E. Southlake Blvd and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated.
Listed as Unemployed and Home 505 Fox Glenn, Southlake.
Arrested on June 19, 2020 at 12:59 AM by Officer W. Boyd at her residence and charged with;
Assault Causes Bodily Injury to a Family Member.
Listed Occupation as Director of Sales and Marketing for Evexias Medical Center and Home 2002 Old York Dr., Keller, TX.
Arrested on June 20, 2020 at 2:10 am by Officer C. Rattan at 2699 E. Southlake Blvd and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated
Listed Occupation as Pilot for BMH Holdings and Home 2029 Lewis Crossing Ct., Keller, TX.
Arrested on June 19, 2020 at 2:52 AM by Officer J. Page at 1400 Plaza Place and Charged with;
1. Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1, more than 4 G less than 200 G, Felony Second Degree, Remarks: NO BOND,
2.)On a Grayson Sheriff’s Office Warant for Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 more than 4 G less than 200 G with intent to deliver Methamphetamine ..Remarks NO BOND.
Listed Occupation as Realtor and home 2714 Pin Oak Dr., Grapevine, TX.
Arrested on June 21, 2020 at 5:03 PM by Officer C. Damico at 800 E. Hwy 114 EB and Charged with;
Reckless Driving.
Listed Occupation as Transportation for Giltner and Home 10632 Astro Dr., Ft. Worth.
Arrested on June 21, 2020 at 6:50 PM by Officer J. Busby at 100 Tower Blvd and Charged with
Driving while Intoxicated.
Listed as unemployed and Home 4609 Lariat Trl, North Richland Hills.
Arrested on June 22, 2020 at 3:20 PM by Officer F. Rogers at Chase Bank in Southlake and Charged with
Aggravated Robbery, a Felony First Degree
