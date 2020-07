www.foxnews.com/entertainment/lee-greenwood-god-bless-the-usa-new-version-air-force-home-free

Lee Greenwood surprised fans this week by releasing a new version of his hit song “God Bless the U.S.A.” just in time for the Fourth of July.

The country singer collaborated with the U.S. Air Force band and Home Free for an a cappella version.

Greenwood, 77, released the song in 1984 and hasn’t ever performed it a different way until now.

LEE GREENWOOD REFLECTS ON ‘GOD BLESS THE U.S.A.’ SUCCESS, L