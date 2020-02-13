S. Rep. Kay Granger has been caught lying about the tax-funded boondoggle run by her overpaid and unqualified son. Rep. Granger told Texas Scorecard the $1.2 billion project had completed a flood study that’s required to secure federal taxpayer funds.

Rep. Granger told Texas Scorecard the $1.2 billion project had completed a flood study that’s required to secure federal taxpayer funds. But it hasn’t, and she knows it.

A 2018 investigative report revealed federal funds were halted specifically because no study had been done. Records also show the Grangers fought and successfully removed a study requirement from a 2016 appropriations bill out of fear that a study would tank the project. Ross Kecseg and Robert Montoya have the details.

While the Obama Administration was happy to throw taxpayers dollars into the Grangers’ project, the current occupant of the White House has not. It was reported yesterday the Trump Administration is only releasing funds for a feasibility study – something that has never been done.

Granger is being challenged in the Republican Primary by Chris Putnam, former Colleyville Councilman.